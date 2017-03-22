By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County School Corporation Board of Directors have agreed to explore a lease with Graceland Baptist Church that created a new plan while a new Slate Run Elementary School is being built. The board approved exploring the lease by a vote of 4-0 during their March 13 meeting. Board members Becky Gardenour and Lee Ann Wiseheart abstained because they are Graceland members. “This is very important to the board, to the community and particularly to our kids. We won the referendum in November. We have been busy every since. We had a plan and with all plans as you go through it, you start spinning the Rubik’s Cube to see if there is better ways to do things,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder. Snyder added the previous plan was that once the new Green Valley Elementary School was built behind its current facility, Slate Run students would move to the existing Green Valley facility while the new Slate Run is being built. “Now that plan will work. It will. It has some challenges but we believe we can do it in a safe way. Along the journey, we started (thinking) are there other options and we have a suggestion that we investigate the property of the former school at Graceland Baptist, which is where Henryville had to hunker down after the F-3 changed their plans on them,” he added. Snyder said he took a tour of Graceland with Superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard, Director of Facilities Bill Wiseheart, Slate Run principal Amy Niemeier and Director of Elementary Tony Duffy. “We came away impressed with the facility and the people there,” Snyder said. “We came back and kicked it around. We brought in our construction manager and some other opinions. The more that conversation lived and breathed the more is sounded like a real possibility. We have been working with Graceland for a couple of months now and it has been a fantastic experience. They have their interest at heart but they also have our interest at heart.” The lease, which would cost the corporation $22,000 a month, “allows us to accelerate the work that would be done at Slate Run. There are lots of reasons why the board would want to consider this. For me, the driver is that if we hold our current plans we are most likely to be in a position to offer a brand new school for the Slate Run kindergarten class of 2020. If we make this change in direction, we may be able to offer a new school to the kindergarten class of 2019,” Snyder said. Snyder also said this new plan could save some substantial money in construction inflation. The initial plan would have the corporation bidding Slate Run in the summer of 2018 or fall of 2018 but with this lease they would start in the fall of 2017. “That is a full 12 months of construction inflation that has been running about 2.1%. We can’t judge markets but if that is a good number on $16-17 million why wouldn’t we accelerate and try to minimize that piece of inflation,” he said. Snyder also said the corporation could save on utility costs at both schools as well as the cost of temporary items they would need if both schools remained on the campus including two staff parking lots, two different playgrounds, etc. “This accelerated schedule utilizing the 70,000 square feet at Graceland Baptist would put us in a position to theoretically see completion of all nine of our projects by December of 2018 or potentially spring of 2019 instead of March 2020. That is big,” said Snyder. “The biggest selling point is getting the students of Slate Run into a much better facility faster and I believe they will upgrade twice. They will upgrade when they leave Slate Run and enter Graceland and then they upgrade again when they leave Graceland and return to Slate Run,” he added. Snyder said the lease is structured into 24 months but there is no penalty if they need to shorten the duration or lengthen it. “I believe we will be there 20-21 (months). I think that is a good bet. But things happen,” he added. The lease also allows for facility modifications such as security cameras, secured entries, phones in every classroom, etc. “We will make the modifications that we want in their facility and when it is time for us to leave, we will ask the owner if they want is restored to its original condition or if they want us to leave it,” Snyder said. Snyder also said the church doesn’t want the corporation to eliminate positions in the building so the school will keep their custodial team and have their plumbers and HVAC specialists as our resources if the Graceland can’t get something taken care of as fast as the corporation would like. Snyder said they need to starting moving on this plan now. “We need a facility that meets our standards and is ready for teachers on July 25, which includes the physical move. We need slate run empty by August or September, which includes auctions, storages, etc.,” he added.

Update on Director of Middle School position The board discussed this during a work session a few months ago and got an update on the position from Bill Briscoe, Assistant to the Superintendent. Briscoe said 10 applications has been received so far for the position and that interviews will begin in April. Gardenour suggested that two board members serve on the search team. Board members Jenny Higbie and Lee Cotner will serve on the committee.

New Albany High School After Prom Wiseheart took a minute to thank some local business owners for helping save the after prom program, an event that attracts over 400 students. “I want to publicly thank the Schleicher Family, who own the local KFCs, and Al and Jessica Knable and some of the board members for saving the New Albany High School after prom. They are still a little bit short but I think it is enough that they can get it done.” Wisehart said there is still a need for monetary donations and gift cards. “This is for over 400 kids to go somewhere safely and I think it is wonderful that these businesses stepped up to make this happen for our schools.” Wiseheart also Business Officer Fred WcWhorter and The Elks for their fundraisers to help with after program. McWhorter said The Elks were donating about $2000.