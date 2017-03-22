A string of break-ins in Floyd County have the sheriff’s department looking for a dark colored, two-door sports car. According to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, there hasn’t been a break-in for more than two weeks, which leads him to think one of three things have happened. “The person has either moved on to another area, is in jail somewhere or has overdosed,” Loop said. “It’s pretty common for a person to be doing something and then they get arrested for the drug use or whatever and they could be sitting in jail and we don’t know who they are. He could be in my jail for all I know.” He said another option could be media reports about the break-ins could have brought on too much heat and the person is laying low for now. Sam’s Restaurant was broken into on Sunday, March 5 around Midnight. Owner Sam Anderson said the burglar used a crowbar to entered the building. “He opened the cash registers but there was nothing in them and then he left,” Anderson said. “He was just looking for money, because he didn’t take anything else.” Anderson said once the alarm sounded it took a manager less than 12 minutes to be on the scene. In addition to Sam’s, A Nice Restaurant, the restaurant in Galena across the street from the fire department, Bean Street next to Walgreens across from Highlander Point, Diva Nails and another place located in that vacinity were all hit by the same person, according to Loop. The person also broke into China One in Georgetown and a Subway in New Albany near Best Western. “They broke into three places in a row,” Loop said. “They broke out windows there. We’ve had a quite a few that we’ve linked to the same guy, just because of the way they got in.” Loop said a cash register from one of the places that was broken in to was recovered in the parking lot of Edwardsville United Methodist Church. His hope is that DNA would be found on the cash register. “What we’ve seen with the camera shots we can find it’s just one person,” Loop said. A lot of the businesses that were broken into did not have an alarm and that makes investigating more difficult according to Loop. “When there is no alarm, we don’t even know they’ve been broken in to until somebody comes to work,” he said. Loop said he isn’t sure if the burglar is lucky in picking businesses without alarms or he is just in and out so quickly that it doesn’t matter if they have one or not. A video of the vehicle and suspect is posted on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department facebook page. Anyone with information about the burglaries are encouraged to call Detective Shultz at 812-542-3034. Loop said no matter what, the community is always encouraged to call if they see anything that looks suspicious. “We always tell our citizens if it looks odd to them, please call,” Loop said. “That’s our number one call for service, is suspicious activity.” He also encourages citizens to keep up with the department’s facebook account and sign up for e-mail alerts to stay informed with what’s happening in Floyd County.