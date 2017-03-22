He said there have been reports of several counterfeit $10 dollar bills and a few $5 dollar bills surfacing.

Miller said the best way to know if a bill is counterfeit is to purchase the Dri-Mark Smart Money Counterfeit Bill Detector Pens for US Currency.

He said those can be purchased at most office supply stores and or your local Walmart.

He said the circulation of smaller bills is a new scam, but more people are suceptible to it because most places don’t check smaller bills.

“I know it’s time consuming and people are anxious to get the customer out fast, but checking all the bills can save people hastle in the long run,” Miller said.

Miller said besides the pens, google offers a number of suggestion in identifying counterfeit money.

At press time Miller didn’t have specifics about where the bills had been passed and how many, but said he is trying to get those details from the city.

Anyone who believes they may have received counterfeit currency should call the Salem City Police Department at 812-883-5100 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999.