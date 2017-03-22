A couple was arrested at their North Gardner Street home on Friday, March 3, on drug-related charges. Scottsburg police had been building a case against James Marlow Riley II, 38, since early January. Riley allegedly sold Opana to a confidential informant on January 10 and 11 and again on March 2, all from his residence. By that Friday evening, Scottsburg Patrolmen Troy Ford and James Vires, Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey, Sgt. Rodney Watts and Sgt./Detective Steven Herald were armed with a search warrant. They found Riley at home with Rinda Barger, 26, and two male juveniles. Riley was immediately arrested for selling narcotics. He was found to have over $2,000 in small bills. Riley said the money was from his tax refund, and he denied having any pills or dealing drugs. Barger had a different story, according to the probable cause affidavit. She allegedly told the officers that she was a recovering addict and that she “…has nothing to do with what he does.” She did, however, admit to knowing he was selling drugs, the affidavit stated, and she directed officers to several places in the home to search for illicit drugs. None was found. Barger, however, had $1,848 in cash, also in small bills. In her car, officers said they located a syringe and sterile water containers. When Ptl. Vires took the pair to jail, another $105.24 was recovered from Barger, making the total cash seized $4,075.24. A total of $160 of the cash was discovered to match enforcement money used by officers when making an undercover purchase. Barger had her initial court hearing on Monday, March 6. She was assigned an initial trial date of June 12. She told Judge Jason Mount that she would be hiring an attorney and would post bond. She was released on a cash bond of $2,500 on March 14. Riley was given an initial jury trial date of June 24 at his hearing on March 7. He too told the judge that he would hire counsel and planned to post bond. His bail is $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 cash. A cash bond for him was also posted on March 14.