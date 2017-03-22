Two undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine (meth) from a suspect in February led to charges against the man. His arrest on March 10 resulted in another felony case against him and his sister. Joseph L. “Joey” Groenenboom, 40, Austin, and his sister, Revone, 36, Paris Crossing, are both being held at the Scott County Security Center in lieu of bond after allegedly being caught by Scottsburg police that Friday near Scottsburg Elementary School. After Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford and Sgt./Detective Steven Herald had received information about Joey Groenenboom selling meth and other drugs, they, Austin Patrolman Jonathan White and Indiana State Police arranged the undercover purchases. The deal on February 1 yielded 3.2 grams of meth. On February 3, another purchase provided a total of 4.6 grams of meth and 3.5 grams of heroin. With this evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office prepared charges against Groenenboom of one Level 3 felony count of dealing in meth, a Level 4 felony count of the same and a Level 4 felony count of dealing in a narcotic drug. Det. Herald, Ptl. Ford and Ptl. White tried to locate Groenenboom on March 10 to arrest him. They found him again at a site near the elementary school. Groenenboom refused to turn off the car’s engine and unlock the doors at first. He was accompanied by his sister, Revone. Though Revone Groenenboom disputed her action later, Ptl. Ford said he saw the woman remove a baggie of what appeared to be meth from her jacket pocket and throw it between the seats. After a brief wait, Revone Groenenboom unlocked the car’s doors, and they were removed from the vehicle. The white stuff in the baggie field-tested positively for meth. When Joey Groenenboom was searched, he allegedly had $1,000 in a pocket and $573 in his wallet. Sgt. Rodney Watts and Deputy James Shelton transported the pair to jail while other officers began inventorying the car’s contents. A drug ledger was purportedly among what was found as were old coins, gemstones, Nazi-related items and an antique watch. Learning that Groenenboom had been reaching and digging at his waistband during the trip to jail, Ptl. Ford checked the patrol car Sgt. Watts had driven and found a rolled-up baggie stuffed between the seats and a console. They soon learned the large baggie contained 15.4 grams of meth, another baggie having 3.9 grams and Suboxone strips, methadone, hydrocodone and Alprazolam. For allegedly having these items, Groenenboom is now charged with Level 2 felony dealing in meth; one count of Level 3 and two counts of Level 4 felonies of dealing in a narcotic drug; Level 5 felony dealing in a Schedule 1-3 controlled substance; and maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in a Schedule 4 controlled substance, both as Level 6 felonies. Initial hearings on both cases were conducted by Judge Jason Mount on Monday morning, March 13. After preliminary not guilty pleas were entered for Groenenboom, he was assigned the services of a public defender as well as a jury trial date of June 19. Bails on the two cases are, respectively, $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 cash and $100,000 by surety bond/$10,000 cash. Revone Groenenboom is charged with a Level 5 felony of possession of meth and a Class B misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance. Her initial trial date is also June 19, and her case was also assigned to a public defender. Her bail is $50,000 by surety bond or $5,000 cash.