The grandmother of a one-year-old girl discovered by herself in a vehicle parked at Scott Memorial Hospital told Scottsburg police that she had forgotten the child was in the vehicle. Yolanda L. Jennings, 58, and her friend, Julie D. Barger, 43, both of Lexington, denied intentionally leaving the child by herself in Barger’s van. The women said they had forgotten the child was with them when they got out and went into the hospital. Review of a surveillance tape by Sgt. Rodney Watts revealed that the women had parked in the lot at 1:43 p.m. Officers were on the scene by 2:11 p.m. after a passer-by had reported a baby was crying in the van and appeared to be alone. Temperatures on March 9 were unusually mild, eventually reaching 75 degrees. Sgt. Watts and Patrolman James Vires called a towing service to have the vehicle unlocked. Once the van was unlocked, the child was removed and taken into the hospital by personnel to be checked. A page was broadcast in the hospital once the names of the van owners were traced through the license plate. Jennings and Barger came out of the building at 2:24 p.m. and began talking to officers. Placed under arrest, the women were transported to the Scott County Security Center. Each was charged with one Level 6 felony count of neglect of a dependent on Friday, March 10. At their initial hearings that day, preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered for the pair by Judge Jason Mount, and bail was initially set at $20,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,000 cash. The judge lowered their bonds to $10,000/$1,000. An initial jury trial date of June 19 was assigned to each woman’s case as well. Public defenders are now representing the women. Both were served with a protective order requiring them to stay away from the baby. Jennings’ attorney applied for her to be released on her own recognizance or have her bail further reduced. That hearing was scheduled May 8; however, cash bonds for the women were posted through the County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday, March 15, and they were released.