Walking into the Tri County Shrine Club in Clarksville last Thursday evening it did not take long to figure out something special was happening. Tables and tables of friends were laughing, socializing and enjoying desserts. A closer look gave you another clue as what was happening. Looking around there were lots and lots of individuals searching through tote bags full of fabric, patterns, thread, and needles! The Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild hosted their monthly meeting last Thursday at the Shrine Club on Potters Lane in Clarksville. The group have been meeting monthly since 2005. Originally the quilting group met at a small quilt shop in New Albany then onto a church in New Albany. “We out grew the small church and now we meet here,” stated President Rachel Burris. The group of about 85 members enjoy an evening out to get advice, work on projects and just socialize with people who understand the art of quilting. “I remember talking to my mom, she quilted my entire life. I was talking to her and told her it was just so nice to get with a group that has the same interests,” Burris recalled. “It’s just so great to be with a group that does get it. I will never forget that conversation with my mom. She looked at me like, yes, I understand.” Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild gathers to share the passion that many are afraid is being lost on the next generation. Their shared love of quilting and the passion for the next project keeps the members excited about the organization and monthly meetings. “There is no pressure here. You just come and do what you want to do. We usually have show and tell where you can share what project you have completed or are working on,” Burris explained. “We all share a love of quilting and crafts and the desire to continue the art of quilt making. We want to continue to promote the appreciation of quilting.” The group is always working to help each other and overcome any obstacles they may have for their current projects. “One great thing about a group this size is we all have different ability levels. We all have different specialties,” stated Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild Secretary Ann Jantzen. Jantzen continued, “With this group there will always be at least one that can help you with that question. We are all working together.” Burris continued to describe the diversity of the group. “We have women in the group that are professors, we have men, men that are here not just because their wives are here, but because they are quilters,” Burris added. “We have some that are retired. We have some that are just beginners and some that have quilted their entire lives.” During a regular meeting of the quilt guild, besides lots of quilting and fellowship, a short business meeting is conducted and usually a demonstration. “Most months we do a demo. We just had a project, ‘Build-a-Quilt.’ It gives you the opportunity to learn a new technique and gives you new ideas,” Burris explained. “We can do a demo and have somebody show the way they do it and have somebody else say they do this a different way. We are always having open discussions during the meetings.” The group also takes pride in their charity donations. The Charity Committee organizes events within the group to work on projects that will be donated to Veterans, Child Protective Services, Ronald McDonald House and the Center for Women and Families, to name just a few organizations that benefit from the Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild. “Several people work on each project. We may call for a Charity Day where we just come in and work on that project. When it’s finished, you may end up with a quilt that five or six people worked on. It’s really like a community project,” Burris explained. The excitement of the quilters was evident throughout the evening. More and more quilters came through the door balancing tote bags, fabric and lots of goodies to advance their current project. “It’s really simple. Anyone can do it. If you can sew two pieces together you can do it. Really, it’s just sewing two pieces straight,” Burris concluded. The Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild was organizing for a big day during their latest meeting. Many were preparing for their upcoming Quilters’ Day Out event this Saturday. The 10th Annual Quilters’ Day Out will be held this Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tri County Shrine Club located at 701 Potters Lane in Clarksville. The event will feature demonstrations, 16 vendor exhibits, quilt displays and door prizes. The event will allow the group to showcase some of the projects they have completed including quilts, table runners and tote bags. Quilters’ Day Out will offer free parking and cost of admission will only be a $5 donation. The Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild is also accepting new members. The dues are $20 per year. You may visit the group two times before membership dues are collected. If you would like more information on the Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild please visit their website at www.sewntellquiltguild.com or visit them on Facebook. You may also send them an email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Questions may also be mailed to: Sew ‘N’ Tell Quilt Guild, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville, IN 47129.