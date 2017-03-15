The Crothersville Town Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

Town Council Vice-President, Robert Lyttle, called the meeting to order. All board members were in attendance except Lenvel Robinson who was unable to attend. Town Attorney, Jeff Lorenzo, was also in attendance.

Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the agenda. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the February 7, 2017 meeting minutes. Brenda Holzworth seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the claims. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

New Business:

Robert Lyttle made a motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2017-1. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2017-2, setting the storm water user fees for non-residential properties. Brenda Holzworth seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Danieta Foster made a motion to re-appoint Matt Browning to the Parks Board for a four year term. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Danieta Foster made a motion to approve the Inter-Local Agreement with Jackson County. Brenda Holzworth seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

The council reminded the public of the water rate increase of 1% that is set to take effect in April. Information only, no action required.

Old Business:

Brad Bender from FPBH updated the board on current projects.

Police Captain JL McElfresh updated the board on activity by the police department.

The agenda item, Community Garden, was tabled until January 2018.

The Parks Board asked to be able to purchase $7,000 worth of playground equipment for the Bard Street Park from the park board accounts. Brenda Holzworth made a motion to allow that purchase. Chad Wilson seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

The Parks Board also asked to be able to use $1,750 from Town Property Building to make repairs to the Countryside Park concession stand. Chad Wilson made a motion of approval. Brenda Holzworth seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Danieta Foster made a motion allowing Mason Boicourt to purchase a weather station to be used at the sewer plant for approximately $700. Brenda Holzworth seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Chad Wilson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Danieta Foster seconded. Motion carried with a vote of 4-0.

Public comments were accepted and discussions were held.