Among those who were recent sentenced in Scott Circuit Court were two men, one of whom pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and a second for selling drugs, being an Habitual Offender and probation violation. Charles Thomas Dentith of Louisville, Ky., was sentenced to three years on the Level 5 felony battery charge with the Indiana Department of Corrections. The plea agreement includes allowing Dentith 69 days of credit for time already served. Dentith was a prisoner being held on other charges at the Scott County Security Center in 2016. He attacked a fellow inmate by coming up behind him and punching the man several times in the head. The man’s injuries included a broken orbital socket bone, which holds the eye in place. “Inmates need to understand that laws still apply to them within jail walls,” stated Chris Owens, Scott County Prosecutor. “We do everything we can to enforce those laws and help the jail staff maintain a safe environment.” Sheriff Dan McClain said that new equipment at the jail has helped his staff to respond to such incidents. When an incident occurs, we will work diligently with the Prosecutor’s Office to ensure inmate are held responsible for offenses they commit in our facility.” A state petition to revoke probation was dismissed in the plea agreement, and Dentith was ordered to pay court costs. The case was handled by Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon. In another 2016 case, Robert Estep, 53, received a nine-year sentence for selling his wife’s medication to an undercover agent in the parking lot of Scott Memorial Hospital. The incident occurred last September. “Mr. Estep sold drugs in our county, and he is now being held accountable for what he did. Any time a drug dealer is taken off the streets, our community gets better,” stated Prosecutor Owens. “This agreement assures that Mr. Estep won’t be selling drugs in our county for some time.” Deputy Prosecutor Amanda Herald handled this case.