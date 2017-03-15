Four people were taken into custody by officers with the Indiana State Police, Austin Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department on March 5 on drug-related charges. Those charged include Shannon Barger, 35, Scottsburg; Lawrence Campbell, 42; and Deborah A. Campbell, 61, and Paul T. Campbell, 35. The woman and younger Campbell reside at the same home at 184 Paulanna Avenue. Lawrence Campbell is a neighbor who lives at 185 Paulanna Ave. A tip about possible drug activity at 184 Paulanna was provided in early January to the Sellersburg post of the Indiana State Police (ISP). In his probable cause affidavit, Sgt. Jerry Goodin said the post was told that Deborah and Paul Campbell were allowing people to use methamphetamine and other illegal substances at their home. Some of the charges in their cases are based on an October 21 visit by ISP troopers and Austin police and a January 4 visit by a parole officer, Austin police and deputies. The 2016 visit resulted in the discovery of 300 unused syringes, four used syringes and burned soda cans, which could have been used to heat crystal meth into a liquid that can be injected. The January visit was to assist the parole officer in locating a parolee. A total of 11 syringes and a small baggie of meth were found at that time. Sgt. Goodin noted that between January, 2016, and January, 2017, there had been at least 70 calls for police and EMS technicians to visit 184 Paulanna Ave. Warrant service, parole arrest, drug overdose, syringe pick-up and use of drug paraphernalia were among reasons listed for the calls. Each is charged with three counts of Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance, one count of Level 6 felony possession of meth, one count of Level 6 unlawful possession of a syringe and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia. Charges against Barger and Lawrence Campbell resulted from a March 5 visit to the residence by Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey and Deputy Josh Watterson. Ptl. McCoskey was looking for Lawrence Campbell to serve a warrant. Upon their arrival, Lawrence Campbell reportedly ran away, but the officers apprehended him after a brief chase. He was taken into custody. Barger was also a visitor at the home and was placed into custody after drug paraphernalia and meth residue were found at 184 Paulanna Ave. Both men were in court on March 7 for their initial hearings. Preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered for them, and each was assigned an initial trial date of June 13. Bail was originally set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 for Barger, but it was lowered to $5,000 surety bond or $500 cash with Barger advised not to return to the residence if he is released on bond. Lawrence Campbell has a June 12 initial trial date. His bail is set at $30,000 by surety bond or $3,000 cash. Both men have received the services of public defenders. Deborah Campbell and Paul Campbell had their initial hearings on March 9. Each had his case assigned to a public defender, and bail for each is $30,000 by surety bond or $3,000 cash. June 13 is each defendant’s initial trial date. Judge Jason Mount has recused himself from the pair’s cases. Senior Judge Nicholas South will preside.