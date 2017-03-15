Those injury accidents just keep happening in Scott County. Three occurred on Tuesday, March 7, keeping emergency service providers busy from pre-dawn hours on into the afternoon. The first mishap occurred at 5:45 a.m. in the area of the T intersection of State Road 56 East and Slab Road. Deputies Jac Sanders and Rex Herald were dispatched to the scene. Arriving, he found a red pickup truck and a white Nissan badly damaged. The truck was facing southeast on S.R. 56. The Nissan was in a field north of the highway and west of Slab Road. A woman was trapped inside the wreckage of the Nissan. She was identified as Danielle N. Evans, Scottsburg. The other injured driver was Gabrielle E. Nay, Deputy. She was lying on the pavement and had apparently suffered injuries to an arm and leg. Deputy Sanders said she was also bleeding from a head wound. Nay was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, while Evans was taken by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital. She had shoulder and neck injuries. Deputy Sanders got a brief statement from a witness, who said the truck had come into the path of the Nissan and hit it head-on. Evans was also able to provide a statement and told the same story. The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. A little over an hour later, emergency providers were dispatched to what was described to 9-1-1 staff as a rolled-over semi-tractor-trailer. The mishap had occurred on S.R. 56 West just west of its T intersection with Westavia Boulevard, the street which leads to the local golf course and several residences. When Sgt. Joe Nicholson got to the scene, he learned those reports were true. He talked with the driver, Tarlochan Singh, 24, of Yonkers, N.Y. The rig Singh was driving is owned by JSR Trucking of Greenwood. The uninjured Singh said he had been westbound on S.R. 56 when his windshield fogged up. As he attempted to wipe off the glass, the rig’s right-side tires went off the edge of the road, causing the tractor and trailer to slide down into a ditch on the highway’s north side. Then, the truck’s load shifted, all 42,800 pounds of it. The shift of all that weight caused the trailer’s side wall to bow outward and separate from the floor. That’s when it tipped over. Though workers with Goodin’s Wrecker Service and Furnish Towing attempted to right the semi and its trailer for several hours, they were unsuccessful. That meant the cargo had to be unloaded by hand and reloaded on another truck. The effort took several more hours before the damaged trailer could be removed. Members of the Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department stayed on the scene to assist. The third accident occurred at 2:13 p.m. on U.S. Highway 31 North about 250 feet north of Vest Street. Sgt./Detective Steve Herald and Lt./Detective Mike Nichols quickly arrived at the scene near Growby’s Rent To Own. Sara Combs, 22, Scottsburg, was the driver of a 2005 Pontiac G6. She told the officers that she had been at Growby’s and was trying to turn north onto U.S. 31. She said she didn’t see the southbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by Trevor McIntosh, 17, Austin. As she pulled out, the Camaro hit the Pontiac, throwing both cars partially onto private property off the northbound lanes. McIntosh said he tried to stop before the collison, but the pavement was wet from rain and the Camaro slid on the surface. Fortunately, neither driver was badly hurt. Combs was treated at the scene by Scott County EMS technicians for abrasions on her neck from her harness. The teenager had abrasions on his lower arm. His car’s airbags activated. Property damage in the mishap was estimated at up to $25,000. Scottsburg police, First Responders and Scott County EMS were dispatched just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, to the site of an injury wreck on U.S. Highway 31 North and Vest Street. A 2005 Honda Accord had struck the rear of a 2002 Honda VT 600 series motorcycle carrying two people. Neither the car driver, Natalie M. Skrobot, 20, Scottsburg, nor the motorcyclist, Jeffrey P. Jones, 25, Scottsburg, was injured. Jones’ passenger, Teresa J. Jones, 31, Scottsburg, was, however. She had been knocked off the motorcycle. She suffered a possible head injury and was transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital. Patrolman James Vires noted in his report that the Joneses had not been wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Ptl. Vires estimated damage at up to $5,000. he was assisted at the scene by Sgts. Brian Hall and Rodney Watts. Another woman was injured on Friday, March 10, just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 South and State Road 356. According to Deputy Rex Herald’s report, a 1999 Ford F150 pickup driven by Roy H. Mardis, 22, Lexington, was attempting to continue west onto Leota Road from S.R. 356. Mardis said he stopped at the intersection and then continued on into the intersection where the pickup was struck by a southbound 2002 Buick Rendevous driven by Donna Arbuckle, 55, Clarksville. Arbuckle suffered neck pain after the impact and Scott County EMS technicians transported her to the local hospital for treatment. Mardis was unhurt. Deputy Herald estimated property damage to be up to $25,000. He was assisted at the scene by Deputy Joe Guarneri.