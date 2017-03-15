Late yesterday evening (Tuesday, March 14, 2017) at approximately 7:00 pm, a fire was reported to the Salem City Fire Department. The fire was located at 221 Teresa Street in Salem. After the fire was extinguished, a burned human body was located inside of the mobile home. The Salem City Police Department was at the scene and requested Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators and Indiana State Police Detectives to assist at the scene. The owner of the residence, Joshua B. Risinger, was located at the scene and was interviewed by Indiana State Police Detectives. The resulting information gathered from Joshua B. Risinger resulted in his arrest for Murder and Arson.



The victim that was located inside of the mobile home has not yet been identified. An autopsy will be performed by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY this morning to determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim.



Joshua Brandon Risinger, 28, from 221 South Teresa Street in Salem was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.



Investigators believe foul play is involved in the death of the unidentified victim.



The Washington County Prosecutor, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Fire Marshall and the Washington County Coroner are assisting in the investigation.

