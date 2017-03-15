Roberts is the brother of a Borden toddler, William Roberts, who was found dead in the creek behind his home after a long search in January.

Wednesday’s accident happened on Roy J. Lane near Deam Lake just after 8 a.m., according to Clark County Sheriff’s Department Captain Scottie Maples.

Maples said according to witnesses Peter Roberts was driving a white Chevy Impala that went off the road and into a ditch.

Roberts over-corrected and ended up in the lane with on-coming traffic.

Maples said Roberts initially hit a vehicle driven by Toni Williams of Salem and then hit a second car driven by Jason Cockerill.

Maples said Roberts was traveling in the direction away from New Albany and Williams and Cockerill were traveling in the direction toward New Albany.

Ayden Roberts was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Peter Roberts and the others were taken transported to local hospitals, but none of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Highway 60 was closed to traffic for more than four hours and didn’t fully re-open until just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Maples said the accident is still under investigation.

“This is a full investigation, which is how we handle all accidents of this nature,” Maples said. “The investigation includes toxicology records of all vehicles involved.”

Maples said when he arrived on the scene most of the emergency workers had already left the scene so he isn’t sure who all assisted.

He did say that the Indiana State Police handled the accident reconstruction.