At the county commissioners’ regular meeting a step was taking toward seeing exactly what is needed to fix the historic building.

The commissioners approved the contract of Fritz Hergert with Arsee Engineers to do an assessment of what needs repaired.

The assessment list will include a priority list of things from most to least important.

Hergert met with the commissioners and the Washington County Council at a meeting in the Washington Circuit Courtroom.

The proceedings were recorded and Hergert answered questions from all parties.

The assessment will cost the county$35,000.

The commissioners also approved a space need assessment that will be done by a group that Arsee Engineers work with.

The space assessment be done by Ratio and will give county officials suggestions as to what to do with empty space once the court and the clerk moves to the new facility at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department on Jackson Street.

In other business the commissioners voted to give County Assessor Jason Cockerill permission to terminate the county’s existing contract with Assessment Software, Inc.

The commissioners also voted to give County Attorney Dustin Howard permission to contact Ragaswame (spelling) and let them no their services would no longer be needed.

Ragaswame was doing some of the same things that will be done in the assessment the county hired Arsee Engineers to do.

The Commissioner’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 21 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be in the meeting room at the Washington County Government Building.