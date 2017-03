The following is the arrest list for Clark County through the early morning hours of March 9.

The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



03/05/17

Lowell Achelpohl, 56, Mitchell, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Kara Bogard, 28, Mitchell, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.



03/06/17

Seth Willet, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Gerardo-Tejeda Becerra, 26, Charlestown, Operator Never Licensed; Warrant Arrest.

Stacey Burkhard, 35, Charlestown, Warrant Service- Felony.

Jarrid Gilbrech, 34, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass.

Christopher Lueke, 30, Louisville, Carry Handgun without License; Public Intoxication; Disorderly Conduct.

Christopher Yarnell, 26, Clarksville, Invasion of Privacy; Battery w/ Moderate Injury-Felony; Battery; Criminal Confinement.

Tatyana Bosch, 24, Clarksville, Domestic Battery;

Timothy Jeffries, 49, Scottsburg, Court Order Return; Hold for Other Agency.

Daniell Eversole, 34, Danville, KY, Warrant (Felony).

Joshua Coursey, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony).

Richard Heimbrecht, 29, Sellersburg, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest.

Jon Harrigan, 29, New Albany, Theft.

Christopher Earp, 24, Clark County at Large, Warrant.

Elizabeth Benham, 32, Scottsburg, Warrant Arrest.

Teddy Jackson Jr., 51, Charlestown, Warrant Arrest.

Robert Popplewell, 51, Anderson, IN, Warrant Arrest.

Joey Callis, 38, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Timberly Powers, 23, Clarksville, Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

Kenneth Bruederle, 45, New Albany, Possession of Syringe; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Victoria Greer, 22, Louisville, Warrant.

Jacob Powell, 25, Louisville, Warrant.

Ronald Wilkerson, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant.



03/07/17

Mikel Taylor, Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, OWI; OWI: Endangering a Person; Operator Never Licensed.

Jennifer Renae Trew, 42, Jeffersonville; Warrant.

Justin Leverett, 38, Charlestown, Warrant.

Paul Amburgey, 39, Charlestown, Warrant (Felony).

Thomas Burrell, Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return.

Michael Stout, 35, Salem, Court Order Return.

Aimee Bottoms, 31, New Albany, Theft.

William Ward, 45, New Albany, Warrant Arrest. Damen Gohl, 36, New Albany, Warrant Arrest.

Mark Tooley II, 30, Clarksville, Theft.

Jodie Lee, 33, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Anthony Rainbolt, 24, New Albany, Auto Theft.

Tony Jester, 41, Madison, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine.

Paul Harvey, 46, Georgetown, Intimidation; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Obstruction of Justice; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.



03/08/17

Deanna Horn, 37, Louisville, Warrant (Felony).

Michelle Parrish, 49, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Joshua Gritton, 25, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Gregory Parry, 39, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Todd Chelmcwski, 36, New Albany, Habitual Traffic Offender.

Shannon Hillerich, 29, Louisville, Theft; Criminal Trespass.

Anton Jones, Jr., 25, Louisville, Warrant (Felony).

Jacob Rice, 19, Henryville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Morgan Shea, 26, Louisville, OWI; Leave Accident Scene/ Prop Dam/Attended Veh.

Bryan Miller, 37, New Albany, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony).

Angelina Thompson, 27, New Albany, Theft; Possession of Controlled Substance Smoking Instrument; Possession of Paraphernalia; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Sonny Tweedy, 44, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest.

Billy Joe Asher, 31, Sellersburg, Warrant Arrest.

Edward Miller, 73, Louisville, Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor.

Kristen Tyler, 36, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Theft; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Brittany Skaggs, 30, Louisville, Possession of Syringe; Common Nuisance; Theft; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

John Brooks, 63, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Theft.

Titus Lee, 39, New Albany, Possession of Syringe; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Theft.

Joshua Ward, 28, Charlestown, Warrant.

Stacy Abrams, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Leona Sweet, 26, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Ethan LaMaster, 24, Henryville, DWS: Prior.

Kelly Nunley, 47, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery: Is/Was Lived as Spouse

Brandye Crum-Coots, 37, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant.

Brittany Woods, 37, New Albany, Operator Never Licensed.

Frances Cougler, 49, Jeffersonville, Theft.

Clifton Brishaber, 26, Henryville, Warrant.



03/09/17

Sharon Farrington, 57, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Pedro Yanique, 46, New Albany, Operator Never Licensed.

Megan Moore, 25, Floyd Knobs, Warrant.

Christopher Tucker, 31, New Albany, Warrant (Felony).

Devon Powell, 28, New Albany, Warrant (Felony).

Holiday Fulton, 21, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Trafficking with an Inmate.

Amber Fulton, 22, Jeffersonville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Destiny Davis, 19, Bloomington, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Clayton Kinnamon, 27, Charlestown, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Crystal Gladden, 38, Otisco, Warrant Arrest; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Escape from Detention.

Jesus Gonzalez-Dalvia, 51, Columbus, OH, Warrant Arrest.

Nicholas Goodlett, 33, Sellersburg, Warrant Arrest.

Daniel Hutti, 56, Jeffersonville, Invasion of Privacy.

Dennis Williams, 52, Borden, Public Intoxication.

Randall Johnson, 30, Jeffersonville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.

Ashley Lames, 30, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Invasion of Privacy.

Norman Sheckles, 38, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest.

Joshua Farley, 27, New Albany, Warrant Arrest.

Brittney Honaker, 30, Louisville, Warrant Arrest.

Alex Jenkins, 30, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Ricky Wright, 46, Louisville, Warrant Arrest.

Morgan Schleicher, 30, Sellersburg, Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor; OWI (Stop for Reason Other than Erratic Driving); Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.

Thomas Hall, 49, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Paraphernalia; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Ronald Hall, 55, Floyd Knobs, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

David Klein, 25, Clarksville, Criminal Confinement.

Phillip Boggs II, 34, Charlestown, Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Christian Ceballos, 24, Clarksville, Operator Never Licensed.

Meghan Schroeder, 27, Sellersburg, OWI; OWI: Endangering a Person.

Charles McMillin, 47, Scottsburg, DWS: Prior.



03/10/17

Aaron Temple, 31, Pekin, Warrant (Felony).

Mark Carothers, 27, Clarksville, Warrant.

Macha Snordon, 35, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony).

Jonathan Shearer, 21, Louisville, Burglary; Theft; Criminal Trespass.

Ralph Coda III, 44, Charlestown, Court Order Return.

Chad Paris, 44, Clarksville, Warrant.

Sean Topping, 23, Clarksville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jennifer Bocelli, 33, Warrant.

Noe Garcia, 23, Shelbyville, KY, Operator Never Licensed.

Ryan Jarboe, 23, Memphis, Warrant.

Angela Lohmeyer, 54, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Shane Burton, 26, Warrant.

Amanda Mutchler, 25, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe.

Christina Amato, 22, Clarksville, Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer.