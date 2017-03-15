Interested in what is happening in Clark County government? Want to go to the source and hear from your representative? Want to learn about upcoming roads projects in the county and state? Want to know how the Indiana Department of Transportation is striving to improve customer service? Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman and Indiana Department of Transportation Seymour District Communication Director Glenda Seal will speak about these things and more during a program that is free and open to the public tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. in the Donna Coomer Room of the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown. The program is sponsored by the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce.