Many games this season have been lopsided wins for the Salem Lions, but when they’ve needed to fight, they’ve been more than up for the challenge all year. Saturday’s Sectional 30 Semi-Final against Silver Creek was no exception, as the host Lions came from behind to earn a thrilling 70-65 overtime win over the Dragons. “The guys play hard and are very determined,” said SHS Head Coach Hank Weedin. “We’ve faced adversity several times where we’ve gotten behind or dug ourselves a whole late against good teams and we’ve been able to come back. “It’s tough when you get behind against good teams it comes down to will and all the credit goes to the boys for fighting to get the win!” It looked as if the Lions ended the game in regulation. With the score tied at 66-all and just a little under three seconds remaining, SHS senior Jaelen Nice pulled up at halfcourt and sank the shot. Unfortunately the celebration was cut short as the officials called the shot after the buzzer. While it didn’t count, Nice’s shot seemed to give the Lions new legs and they jumped out to an early lead in the extra period and was able to hang on for the win. The win set up a Monday showdown with Brownstown Central in the championship game. Results were not known at press time, but will be published at www.gbpnews.com following the game. Salem improved to 22-2 on the season and have won 21 of 22 games in a row dating back to an early season, 76-73 loss to the Braves. Just like they did Saturday against the Dragons, the Lions got behind in that first meeting against the Braves and fought all the way back and had a brief lead late in the game. After the game, both players and the coach hoped to get another shot at Brownstown in the sectional finals. Before that could happen, the Lions had to get past Creek. The Dragons outscored Salem 20-15 in the second period and led by three, 32-29 at halftime. SC was able to maintain that lead and even added to it, going up by five, 49-44 heading into the final period. The Lions chipped away at the lead and eventually tied the score at 66 all to force the extra period. Salem was led by sensational senior Seth Hobson who scored 33 points and moved into second place on the Lions’ all-time scoring leader. Hobson’s point total was more impressive considering he only needed 22 shots to get those points. He was 12 of 18 from two-point range and hit two of four shots from behind the three-point line. Hobson was the only player in double figure scoring for the Lions, but fellow senior Derek Cornett was close with nine points and also dished out nine assists. Cornett also had the unenviable task of guarding Silver Creek’s Cameron Stephens, who scored 25 points. “The Stephens kid is very talented and he was in a zone and was knocking down everything and Derek would get frustrated, but I told him there’s not much you can do when a kid is that hot. He kept pressure on him all night. “He had a good floor game for us and did a great job feeding the ball to Seth.” Weedin said Hobson had gone through a shooting slump in the middle of the season, but is getting hot at just the right time. Silver Creek was led by talented point guard Cameron Stephens who scored 25 points and Zane Gross who had 14. Silver Creek finished the year with a 15-9 mark. Braves beat Charlestown Brownstown earned a trip to the finals by beating Charlestown 72-63. Like Salem, Brownstown only has two losses on the season. One came to a very good Floyd Central team and the other was a close loss to the number one ranked team in 2A, the Providence Pioneers. While Saturday’s first semi-final against the Pirates wasn’t as lopsided as the Braves’ 19-point win over them on January 27, they did maintain control throughout. Charlestown trailed by three 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Brownstown scored 22 in the second to increase the lead to 34-27 at halftime. The Pirates, who were led by Jordon Knoebel with 24 points, trimmed into the Braves’ lead. At the end of the third CHS was back to within four, 47-43. There were opportunities late, but Brownstown found a way to score late on their way to the win. Charlestown’s second leading scorer was Isaiah Harris with 20 points. The Pirates finish the season with a winning season and a 12-11 record.

Box scores Saturday, March 4, 2017 CHS 12 15 16 20--63 BCHS 15 22 13 22--72 Charlestown: Knoebel 24, Matthews 2, Mitchell 3, Lawler 9, Woodward 20, Crace 5. Brownstown: Lambring 21, Boshers 4, Bane 5, Maxie 7, Rieckers 9, Waskom 20, Peters 6. Three-pointers: CHS (6): Knoebel 3, Mitchell 1, Lawler 1, Harris 1. Brownstown (7): Lambring 4, Maxie 1, Rieckers 1, Waskom 1.

Game 2 SCHS 12 20 17 7 9--65 SHS 14 15 15 12 14--70 SC: Stephens 25, Gross 14, Beyl 4, Landers 1, Popp 2, Barnett 6, Garrett 6, Hawkins 7. Salem: Landon Suvak 2, Hunter Weedin 8, Jaelen Nice 5, Xavier Haendiges 7, Derek Cornett 9, Jeffrey Burch 6, Seth Hobson 33. Three-pointers: SCHS (4): Stephens 2, Gross 1, Hawkins 1; SHS (4): Nice 1, Haendiges 1, Hobson 2.