By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



West Washington and Borden headed into the Class A Sectional 61 championship in the rubber match from this season. Both teams defeated each other during the season so the winner of the sectional championship would also win the season series. The Braves came out and played their style of ball they wanted but being patient, but in the end it was the Senators who would be cutting down the nets for their second straight sectional crown with a 53-37 win. “First of all, hats off to Borden,” Senators coach Sean Smith said. “Coach [Doc] Nash and his staff just do a tremendous job. They’re always well-coached and play so hard. We’re just very fortunate to come out with a victory here.” On the opening possession of the game, the Braves came out playing a slow style game as the Braves fans were cheering and the Senators fans were booing. After holding and passing the ball for over four minutes their first shot was rebounded by Hunter Sanford. Finally at the 3:07 mark of the first quarter, senior Jackson Byrne got the Senators on the scoreboard with two free throws. The Braves came down and Lucas McNew drained a 3-pointer. Michael Sizemore and Peyton Walker then had back-to-back baskets to give the Senators a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. “We wanted to hold it,” Braves coach Nash said. “We thought we had a chance if the game was played in the 30s. They’re better than us at every position. There’s no doubt about it. When another team is better than you, you have to limit possessions. We did that.” The Senators then opened up a seven point lead on two occasions in the second quarter and the last time was when Byrne hit two free throws to make it 12-5. Noah Franklin and Nathan Bachman made it 12-8, but a Sizemore basket made it 14-8. A 5-0 run by the Braves closed the gap to 14-13, but Sizemore hit a 3-pointer. However, the Braves Noah Hart would hit a 3-pointer to close out the second quarter and they went into the locker rooms trailed 17-16. “We knew it was going to be a war,” Smith said. “We had a feeling that it was going to be a low-possession game. We knew that it was very important to get a lead and we were fortunate enough to get that. They made some great runs on us, but we were able to hang on to that lead through out.” The Senators opened up the third quarter with an 8-0 run as Noah Green hit a 3-pointer, Sanford had two free throws and Walker had a 3-pointer to lead 25-16. The Senators had an 11-point lead at 29-18, but the Braves answered with a 7-0 run to close the gap to 29-25, but that would be the closest they would get as the Senators added another basket to close the third quarter and led 31-25. “The problem is we can’t score,” Braves coach Nash said. “We average 50 points or less on the year. You can’t win at the varsity level scoring 50 points. You can look back at this game and dissect it any way you want. The bottom line is we scored 37 points, and the better team won, without a doubt.” The Senators slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead and never looked back. The Senators outscored the Braves 22-12 in the fourth quarter. “We talked about keeping our poise and not getting impatient,” Smith said. “This was going to be a punch and counterpunch kind of game. We were going to have to be patient and committed to the game plan. Our kids did a good job in that stretch. They didn’t get impatient and commit any silly fouls. We were fortunate to get a stop and get a lead.” Sizemore led the Senators with 16 points. “It feels nice to win sectional as a senior, but it’s much more nicer when you can win it back-to-back,” Sizemore said. “We knew this we would have to work hard for it and we definitely worked hard to get it. We wanted the hard road coming in and it feels a lot better to do it that way. “Coach told me he wanted me to be more aggressive as the first two nights I wasn’t as aggressive as I should have been. As for regional, we just want to stay focused and keep with the same game plan.” After scoring 23 points in the semifinals, Walker added 10 more against the Braves, while Sanford also added 10. “It’s pretty exciting to win as a senior,” Walker said. “Winning back-to-back and beating Borden two years in a row in the sectional finals is great especially on their home floor. It was pretty crazy to have to beat three good teams. “Our plan is to do what we can to prepare for Saturday.” The Braves (13-12) were led by Bachman’s 10 points. Franklin added nine. As for the Senators, now 20-6, they will move on to the Loogootee Regional where they will play New Washington (18-9) in the first game at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Borden Sectional Championship BHS 3 13 9 12 – 37 WW 7 10 14 22 – 53 Borden (13-12): Nathan Bachman 10, Noah Franklin 9, Lucas McNew 8, Noah Hart 6, Chad Arnett 2, Jacob Robinson 2. West Washington (20-6): Michael Sizemore 16, Harrison Sanford 10, Peyton Walker 10, Jackson Byrne 8, Noah Green 7, Kamden Zink 2.