Roberts is the brother of a Borden toddler, William Roberts, who was found dead in the creek behind his home after a long search in January.

Wednesday's accident happened on Roy J. Lane near Deam Lake just after 8 a.m., according to Clark County Sheriff's Department Captain Scottie Maples.

Peter Roberts was driving a white Chevy Impala that went off the road and into a ditch. Maples said it appears Roberts over-corrected and ended up in the lane with on-coming traffic.

Two other cars were also involved in the accident. Ayden Roberts was taken to Norton Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Peter Roberts and three others were taken transported to local hospitals, but none of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Highway 60 was closed to traffic for more than four hours and didn't fully re-open until just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Check out the March 15 issue of The Banner Gazette for more information on the crash.