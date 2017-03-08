By Evan Saylor

Special Correspondent



With 19 wins and only 5 losses, this Floyd Central team has been one for the books. The Highlanders started off the season 4-3 and ended the last three months of play 15-2. The last game for senior Trevor Apple and guard Tyler Kimm came at the hands of New Albany in the sectional final Saturday night. Friday night the Highlanders took on Seymour in a game that was very slow, and had little tempo. Floyd Central was able to put together two big runs to end the first and second quarters. An 11-2 and 10-3 run ensued partly as an answer to runs that Seymour was able to put together themselves. Floyd Central limited Seymour to not only just 26 points in the entire contest but was able to hold them to only five field goals. The Highlanders moved passed Seymour by dominating in every category such as rebounds, turnovers and every field goal percentage. “With Seymour’s size we knew we were going to have to grind it out, and I thought they were more prepared for us this time. In that, I was very happy to hold them to just three field goals in three quarters,” said Todd Sturgeon After expanding their lead to a 44-26 victory, they set up the first New Albany vs. Floyd Central sectional final since the early 2000s. Despite getting beat at New Albany early in the season by over 20 points, Floyd Central played with poise and held Romeo Langford to only six points in the first half. Floyd found themselves down 0-11 early in the first, but was able to rally to an 11-0 run that bled partially into the second quarter. Every possession was like gold as both teams fought hard for defensive stops and buckets in the first half. Ultimately the Highlanders led 23-22 at intermission over the Bulldogs who drained six three point field goals in the first 16 minutes of action. Floyd Central and New Albany matched each other bucket for bucket the entire third quarter. New Albany’s Blake Murphy answered a Floyd Central three which gave the lead back to New Albany, yet in the pursuing play another Floyd three shifted the game back in the other direction. As both teams headed into the fourth knotted at 35 a realization settled in that a sectional title was on the line, and it was New Albany that ran away with the game. New Albany out scored Floyd Central 19-3 in the final eight minutes and didn’t allow for Floyd to score any field goals during that time. “This year we improved our win total by four, we increased our standing in the conference, and made the sectional finals. When we look back on the season we’re going to feel good about a lot of things moving forward,” said Todd Sturgeon of Floyd Central Two guys for New Albany took over the game as Romeo Langford scored 7 of his 16 in the fourth and junior Sean East rattled in his 2 of his 6 three pointers in the final quarter. New Albany won their fourth straight sectional title defeating the Highlanders by a score of 54-38.