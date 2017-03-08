The following is the arrest list for Floyd County through the early morning hours of March 3. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

2/20/2017 Anthony M. Halauma, 30, LaGrange, Ky., warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement, false informing, criminal recklessness and operating without ever receiving a license). Charles W. Jones, 25, Mt. Vernon, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license). Stacie J. Chapman, 32, Greenville, warrant: (Body attachment). William H. Hoover, 42, Greenville, OWI manner that endangers, OWI refusal. 2/21/2017 Teair M. Seymour, 23, New Albany, warrant: (battery resulting in bodily injury). Stephanie L. Huff, 29, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft and criminal mischief). Justin E. Behr, 22, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, public intoxication. Anthony R. Spicer, 29, Scottsburg, warrant: (violation of veterans court – unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal recklessness, false informing). Cheryl L. McCleery, 42, New Albany, residential entry, public intoxication. Dustin L. Yates, 22, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-domestic battery). Beth A. Herrmann, 47, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Daviess County. Antoine C. Johnson, 31, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-operating never receiving a license). Ommid J. Brightwell, 46, Neptune, N.J., OWI, OWI manner that endangers, resisting law enforcement.

2/22/2017 John W. Hardin, 35, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-dealing in schedule III controlled substance x2, dealing marijuana); warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance). Hannah B. Matlock, 29, New Albany, OWI BAC .15 or more, OWI manner that endangers. Ismael C. Garcia, 29, Jeffersonville, operating never receiving a license. Samuel S. Barfield, 48, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Matthew T. Johnson, 24, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana over 30 grams). Justin W. Thompson, 27, City at Large, Invasion of privacy. Karissa D. Mousty, 25, Henryville, warrant: (court-ordered arrest). Jamie C. Weller, 20, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-theft, maintaining a common nuisance). Joshua T. Purlee, 35, Floyds Knobs, operating as HTV. Jeffery L. Raison, 28, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-theft). Lavern Baltimore, 56, Little Rock, Arkansas, court-ordered transport. Matthew S. Welker, 63, Greenville, warrrant: (FTA-operating vehicle after forfeiture of license). Steven W. Dujardin, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant: (theft prior). James C. Posey, 21, Owensboro, Ky., possession of a syringe. Jerry L. Davey, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-auto theft). Christi D. Guernsey, 36, New Albany, theft, criminal trespass. Jasper M. Burdette, 23, New Albany, criminal trespass; warrant: (FTA-operating without receiving a license); warrant: (FTA-receiving stolen property). Terry L. Denton, 31, Clarksville, domestic battery (child present); strangulation. Jeffery G. Crady, 58, New Albany, OWI, OWI endangerment. 2/23/2017 Austin Huddleston, 20, Greenville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Glenn R. Shackleford, Jr., 31, Louisville, OWI prior, OWI per se, OWI endangerment. Christopher J. Helton, 28, Scottsburg, visiting a common nuisance, possession of cocaine. David G. Rose, 67, Louisville, warrant: (corrupt business influence). Marissa L. Clinkinbeard, 28, Greenville, possession of a controlled substance. Jessica D. Jackson, 34, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance. Roger D. Carrol, Jr., 46, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine; possession of heroin; possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a syringe. Timothy J. McCoskey, 32, New Albany, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance. Charles L. Lewis, Jr., 23, Louisville, warrant: (VOP). Travis P. Veatch, 42, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana). Keith A. Mulhall, 28, Greenville, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug. 2/24/2017 Craig L. Proctor, 39, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in bodily injury). Ernest L. Bell, 54, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-obstructing traffic defendant uses a motor vehicle). Stanley D. Edelen, 56, Columbus, warrant: (FTA-operating a vehicle with an ACE over .08). Jon D. Speedy, 22, New Albany, theft, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance. Patricia A. Speedy, 54, New Albany, theft, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance. Kalania K. Skeens, 24, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-conversion). David J. Niehaus, 31, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-use of private land without consent). Anthony T. Zipp, 26, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Daylon S. Miller, 22, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-- battery with moderate bodily injury). Wendell D. Burks, 44, Louisville, forgery. Robert W. Wieber, 37, New Albany, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance. Kristi L. Bailey, 28, New Albany, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine); warrant: (VOP-forgery). Clinton W. Smith, 33, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement. Gary A. Gallien, 37, New Albany, driving while suspended prior; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement (felony); resisting law enforcement; possession of paraphernalia. Colleen M. McDonald, 39, Louisville, OWI BAC .15 or more. Brandon T. Hall, 39, Lanesville, OWI refusal.

2/25/2017 Kenneth D. Crecelius, 52, New Albany, OWI BAC .15 or more; OWI manner that endangers. Continued on page 6 FC . . . Continued from page 4 Efrain Porcallo-Flores, 45, operating without ever receiving a license prior. Jesse R. Lynch, 29, Laconia, warrant: (FTA-public intoxication). Daniel J. Esary, 21, Sellersburg, operating while never receiving a license, possession of a handgun without a permit; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana. Jeremy M. Chandler, 34, Louisville, possession of marijuana. Terry L. Denton, 52, Brandenburg, warrant: (body attachment). Brandon M. Gibson, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine. Annette R. Wheeler, 27, New Albany, new charges: possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a syringe; warrant: (VOP-possession of a syringe). Meggan A. Dolbeare, 30, New Albany, new charges: possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a syringe; warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe). Crystal D. Cotton, 37, New Albany, warrant: (forgery and theft). 2/26/2017 Robin A. Snider, 41, Louisville, OWI endangerment. Justin D. Barnes, 32, Sellersburg, needs to sign waiver for Arkansas. Courtney L. Verrick, 29, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Derek S. Phillips, 28, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-resisting law enforcement); new charges: possession of narcotic drug; visiting a common nuisance; trafficking with an inmate. Travis A. Green, 37, Jeffersonville, OWI. Michael A. Giles, 48, OWI prior; OWI manner that endangers. Christopher R. Gardner, 29, City-At-Large, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a syringe; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; leaving the scene of an accident. Michelle S.J. Glass, 20, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in bodily injury). Charkayla N.C. Aldridge, 23, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license).

2/27/2017 Mark D. Assemany, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of a narcotic drug. Jeremy P. Hazel, 32, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended); new charges: possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance; driving while suspended prior; possession of a legend drug. Angela H. Nicholson, 39, Columbus, auto theft; driving while suspended. Gary L. Molck, 33, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-theft). Anthony T. Rainbolt, 24, New Albany, auto theft; driving while suspended prior. Joseph A. Hanka, 37, Mauckport, warrant: (FTA-possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance). Dallas R. Kelly, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia). Gage C. Castro, 22, Sellersburg, warrant: (C.O.A. - resisting law enforcement). 2/28/2017 Justy F. Ortiz, 29, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of a syringe). Timothy N. McCutcheon, 27, Sellersburg, warrant: (FTA-residential entry). Lorelei E. Daniel, 32, Waxahachie, TX, warrant: (VOP-theft). Jason W. Smith, 34, Eckerty, In., warrant: (FTA-theft). Jerry L. Davey, 26, Jeffersonville, public intoxication. Jeffery Comer, 39, Louisville, needs waiver signed. Joshua A. Standiford, 27, New Albany, warrant: (theft). Shannon M. McQuirt, 26, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior). Steven J. McDaniel, 28, Marysville, warrant: (FTA-operating without receiving a license). Jeffery B. Johnstone, 52, New Albany, warrant: (possession of meth). Richard A. Waterbury, 47, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-OWI prior, OWI .15% or more). Caleb B. Lamb, 26, Borden, warrant: (VOP-possession of synthetic drug).

3/1/2017 Todd J. Yates, 38, Jeffersonville, OWI .15 or more, OWI, D.W.S. W/prior conviction. Nimeshkumas C. Patel, 39, Georgetown, OWI, OWI PER SE. Roger D. McCarol, 50, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Adair County Kentucky. Herbert L. Clifford, 49, Elizabeth, warrant: (invasion of privacy). Russell A. Bales, 35, Greenwood, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana). Jennifer R. Nall, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-theft). Timothy L. McDowell, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-dealing in schedule I, II, III controlled substance). Todd J. Yates, 38, Jeffersonville, OWI .15 or more; OWI; suspended prior. Arthur E. Smiley, 66, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-OWI with BAC .08). Taylor R. Miller, 27, Pekin, OWI manner that endangers, OWI prior, possession of a controlled substance.

3/2/2017 Sara N. Allan, 31, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-maintaining a common nuisance). Thomas J. Yocum, 33, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-possession of chem reagents/precursors w/intent to manufacture possess 2 or more chemical). Justin C. Doughty, 20, Lebanon, Ky., warrant: (residential entry break and enter dwelling). Howard W. Christy, 31, Elizabeth, OWI, OWI refusal. Landon J. Rothbauer, 36, Charlestown, warrant: (VOP-break and enter dwelling of another person); warrant: (burglary, theft). Jocelyn N. Alton, 23, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Megan R. Burchett, 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (VOP-theft). Tyrone B. Smith, 58, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-public intoxication). Malcolm X. Williams, 24, Clarksville, warrant: (domestic battery, criminal mischief). Anthony D. Grangier, 53, New Albany, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Juan S. Clintron, 28, New Albany, operating without ever receiving license; false informing. 3/3/2017 Barbara J. Edwards, 47, New Albany, OWI per se; OWI.