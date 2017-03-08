“I’m not Lucky, I’m Blessed.” Those five words have been said hundreds of times by a local family over the past six weeks. A family friend even recently dropped off a wooden sign with these exact words as a gift to the family. Jeff Aaron was on his way to work at Cooper’s Corner, one of his two jobs, around 6:30 a.m. the morning of Friday, January 13. He was traveling on Highway 62 near Webb’s Body Shop when he was hit head-on when a vehicle crossed the center line. Aaron was trapped inside his vehicle. Members of the Charlestown Fire Department had to cut him out of the vehicle. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. After 11 days in the hospital and two surgeries later Aaron was released to Kindred Transitional Care & Rehabilitation on January 23. Aaron spent a few more weeks at the Sellersburg rehab before being released to finally go home on February 6. Although Aaron is home his road to recovery is still a long one as he continues out-patient therapy three days a week. Medical bills and everyday necessities are now starting to pile up for Aaron and his family, wife, Susan, son, Johnathan and daughter, Hannah. Family and friends are stepping in to help ease the stress of the bills. A fundrasier to benefit Aaron will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the American Legion Post 335. The benefit will be held from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Post located at 1199 Basham Drive in Charlestown. The fundrasier will offer chili, hot dog, dessert and a drink for $5. The Silent Auction will be held form 12 noon to 5 p.m. The benefit will feature live entertainment from great local talent. The line up includes: *1 to 2 p.m.- Ross Abbott *2 to 3 p.m.- Free Beer *3 to 4 p.m.- Larry Montgomery 4 to 5 p.m.- Shawn Carver and Jordan Amos 5 to ?- Willis Tucker and Patrick Crawford If you would like to make a monetary donation to the Aaron family or would like to make a donation to the Silent Auction please contact Melissa Crawford at 502-544-1999 or Josh Craven at 812-406-7637.