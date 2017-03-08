Calls alerting officers to the erratic actions of a red Pontiac on State Road 56 began coming into the Scott County 9-1-1 Center around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. According to Deputy James R. Ward’s probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Gregory D. Cabage, 24, Bedford, all of the callers reported the red Pontiac was being driven aggressively and that the car was used in an apparent attempt to “….run another vehicle off the road…” When Deputy Ward arrived at the T intersection of S.R. 56 and Moon Road west of Scottsburg, he talked with Niki G. Lee, 23, the driver of the white Ford Taurus which had struck the Pontiac and stopped. Lee said Cabage were her “ex” and that the children inside the car with her new boyfriend were their children, a two-year-old boy and his infant brother. She said she had an active protective order against Cabage. Her former husband was upset because she was “…moving on…” after their divorce with another man, Lee told the officer. She said he had been calling and harassing her all day. Then, as she was traveling east on S.R. 56, she said she saw Cabage’s red Pontiac Grand Am speed up behind her. She said she was afraid he was going to ram her car in the rear. Instead, Lee said Cabage passed her at a high rate of speed and then turn his car into the front of her vehicle, causing Lee to strike the Pontiac and cause damage to both vehicles. With both cars stopped, Lee said Cabage got out of his car and began yelling at her new boyfriend. She said her ex-husband was apparently trying to taunt the boyfriend into a fight and struck the passenger window with his fist several times. After he learned 9-1-1 calls had been made, Cabage reportedly got back into his car and left the scene. Scottsburg police officers found Cabage and the damaged Pontiac on S.R. 56 a short time later. When Deputy Ward asked him about the accident, Cabage purportedly said he had no idea who was in the Taurus or why his car was hit, that he had only been trying to pass the car. After receiving Cabage’s consent, the officer checked Cabage’s cell phone record of calls made. Deputy Ward counted 90-plus phone calls made to Lee’s phone in an eight-hour period. Cabage allegedly responded by telling the deputy that his ex-wife had violated the protective order first and that he just wanted to see his children. That’s probably not going to happen for a while. Cabage was placed under arrest and transported to jail. He was charged Friday, March 3, with three counts of Level 5 felony battery; Level 6 felony criminal recklessness and two counts of Level 6 neglect of a dependent; and misdemeanors of invasion of privacy and failure to stop after an accident. At his initial hearing on that Friday, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for him. Bail was set at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. A public defender was appointed, and Judge Jason Mount assigned a date of May 22 for a jury trial. Cabage was also served with four protective orders, one each for his ex-wife, her boyfriend and the two children.