Of the seven accidents investigated by the Sheriff’s Department during the last eight days of February, five resulted in injuries to parties involved. The unlucky streak for motorists began on Monday, February 20. Just after 10 p.m., a one-car accident happened 3,600 feet south of Marshfield Road on North Main Street Road. The driver was identified as Austin L. Nicholes, 18, Austin. In his statement to Deputy Jac Sanders, Nicholes said he had been driving around 75 mph when he lost control of the 2002 Chevy Cavalier. He said his foot got wedged between the accelerator pedal and the car’s kick panel. Deputy Sanders looked at the vehicle while Nicholes was being assisted by Scott County EMS. He said the car appeared to have rolled and flipped, sustaining heavy damage. The report he issued said unsafe speed was a factor in the mishap. Nicholes was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by the ambulance staff for further treatment of head pain. Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000. On Tuesday, February 21, just after 8 p.m. Deputy J.R. Ward was dispatched to the site 2,500 feet west of the intersection of State Road 56 East and State Road 203. Both the driver, identified as Charles D. Evans, 68, Medora, and his wife were sitting on the ground outside their 2000 Ford Victoria. Both were bleeding from head wounds, and the woman said she was experiencing breathing difficulties. Evans reportedly told the deputy that he had been westbound on S.R. 56 during a rainstorm when he nearly struck a road sign on its right side. He over-corrected, and the car began sliding sideways on the road. It then left S.R. 56 on the opposite, entering a ditch and tree line. Scott County EMS technicians transported the couple to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deputy Ward estimated property damage to be up to $10,000. Up to $25,000 in damage occurred on Thursday afternoon, February 23, in a two-vehicle accident at S.R. 56 West and Moon Road. Driver Tony Bowman, 45, Scottsburg, was driving west in his 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup truck on the state highway when he noticed a 2010 Toyota Camry slowing in front of him. When the driver, Marlana A. Robinson, 31, Scottsburg, reached Moon Rd., Bowman said the Camry came to a sudden stop, and he ran into the rear of the car. The accident happened at 1:06 p.m. Deputies Joe Johnson and Rodney Rudder and Chief Deputy Rick Barrett went to the scene, finding both drivers apparently uninjured but two of their passengers were listed as hurt. Amy Bowman, 46, had minor facial bleeding. She was treated at the scene by the ambulance technicians. The couple’s children, who had been in the truck’s rear seat, were not hurt. An infant in the Robinson car, four-month-old Levi Robinson, had a minor cut on his head. He was transported to the local hospital for observation. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, two people were hurt in a multiple-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Roads 356 and 3. Deputies Joe Guarneri and Rex Herald were dispatched to the notorious intersection, finding a badly damaged 2010 Silverado pickup and a 2013 Cadillac XTS. The pickup’s driver, Keith A. Hagan, 39, Sellersburg, stated that he had been eastbound on S.R. 356 and stopped. He said he didn’t see the white Cadillac and proceeded to cross the intersection and was struck in the driver’s side. Neither Hagan nor the Cadillac driver, Theodore W. Legge, 75, Bloomington, was hurt. Hagan’s wife and child were, however. Jessica Hagan, 34, suffered an injury to her knee/lower leg. Kailey Hagan, 8, was listed with an injury to her elbow/lower arm. They were treated at the scene by Scott County EMS technicians. All of the emergency equipment, including front and side airbags, worked on both vehicles, Deputy Guarneri noted. Property damage was listed at up to $50,000. The final county accident of the month happened on Sunday, February 26, at 6:11 p.m. at another notorious intersection, S.R. 56 West and Boatman Road. A 2016 Kia Forte operated by Angela J. Hammill, 46, Scottsburg, was headed north on Boatman Rd. The motorist approaching the intersection headed west, Tracey L. Brumfield, 45, Corydon, said she saw the Kia pause and then continue across S.R. 56. Brumfield struck the Kia at a 90-degree angle, knocking the car over to the northwest corner. Deputy James Shelton noted in his report that there were no skid marks from either vehicle and that Hammill apparently was not wearing her seat belt. Hammill was found unconscious in the car’s front passenger seat. She had suffered a head injury. Because of Hammill’s condition, she was transported by air ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. An estimate of up to $50,000 in property damage was listed in the report. Additionally, a contributing factor of failing to yield was marked. Deputy Shelton was assisted at the scene by Scott County EMS, Deputies Sanders and Ward and the Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department.