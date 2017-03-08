The lone occupant of a vehicle that apparently went out of control east of Scottsburg died at the scene of the mishap. The mishap occurred around 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the T intersection of Frog Pond Road and State Road 56 East in the state highway’s infamous S curves. Scipio resident Christina M. Hanna, 32, apparently lost control of her vehicle as she was driving east through the curve. A westbound motorist told Deputy Rex Herald that the 2009 Scion appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed. The man said the car came out of the curve out of control and ran off the right side of the highway, entering a ditch. Then, the Scion rolled over on its top. Hanna was partially ejected out the passenger side window. She apparently had not been wearing her seatbelt. Chris Fugate, Scott County Deputy Coroner, provided the pronouncement of death at the scene. Funeral arrangements were made by staff of the Sharp and Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon. A wrecker service driving to the scene of the fatality to assist was also involved in an accident. The wrecker crashed at the intersection of S.R. 56 East and State Road 3. Its driver was not injured. Additionally, a sheriff’s deputy heading to the scene was halted when his patrol car’s transmission malfunctioned. Personnel at the scene included Scott County EMS and the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department as well as deputies with the Sheriff’s Department. Chief Deputy Rick Barrett also assisted Deputy Herald at the scene.