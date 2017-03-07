Plans are underway for the 19th annual Scott County Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser to benefit the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Scottsburg Lanes. Bowling times are 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Last year $12,000 was raised through Bowl for Kids’ Sake. The goal is to raise $13,000 through this year’s event, and all proceeds benefit the Big Brothers Big Sister community and school-based mentoring programs in Scott County. To participate, individuals are asked to organize a four-member bowling team, raise a minimum of $40 per person, and bring in all collections on the day of the event. While there, each bowler will receive one hour of free bowling, free shoe rental, free pizza and soft drinks, a Bowl for Kids’ Sake t-shirt and the chance to win door prizes. There are extra incentive prizes for those who raise more than the minimum amount. A silent auction takes place on the day of the event as well. Team awards will be given for Best Name, Best Costume, Most Spirited, and Highest Game. “Big Brothers Big Sisters greatly appreciates the support received from the Scott County community. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is an opportunity to have fun with friends, family, and coworkers, while promoting mentoring in Scott County,” said Kate Eder, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Indiana. Team registrations will be accepted online for the first time this year. For more information about the event and to register a team, visit www.bbbssi.org/bfks/scott. Contact the office with any questions or to receive printed registration materials. Organizers of the event include: Susanna Bard, Jessica Bradley, Lee Anne Hahn, Jim Morgan, and Chantel Stutsman. Corporate sponsors are needed for this event. Proposal letters were mailed recently to area businesses and groups, asking for their support. All donations and sponsorships can be mailed to: Big Brothers Big Sisters, P.O. Box 285, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Additional sponsorship information is available at www.bbbssi.org/bfks/sponsor/scott. For more information about Bowl for Kids’ Sake, or Big Brothers Big Sisters, please contact the agency office by phone at 1-877-892-2447 or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Information can also be found on the BBBS website: www.bbbssi.org/bfks/scott or the Facebook page at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Indiana.