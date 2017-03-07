The straight line winds that whipped through Scott County early on Wednesday, March 1, have left an indelible mark on certain areas of the county, that’s for sure. Good weather over the weekend allowed residents to continue their Herculean task of gathering/removing/hauling all debris, protecting damaged roofs from further exposure to the elements and simply coping with their losses. The good news? Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) determined that so many of the affected property owners had insurance coverage, there is no need for FEMA to step in and offer low-interest loans or grants. Explained Greg Ramoni, Deputy Director for the county office of the Emergency Management Administration (EMA), “FEMA requires at least 40% of the homes and businesses damaged not be insured. We had fewer residences damaged than their minimum requirement as well.” A lot of progress in piling up yard waste was made in the areas struck over the weekend. According to the EMA, Scott County residents are welcome to expedite recovery efforts and manage that debris efficiently by burning it. All safety precautions should be observed at all times by those storm victims who decide to burn vegetation. Do not burn debris if windy conditions exist. That’s a good way to cause even more damage in a bad situation. Make sure a water supply is available when burning, and always guard fires with hoses and rakes while they are burning. Residents who do not have the ability to burn such debris may truck such vegetation to the Scott County Transfer Station, 4689 South Double or Nothing Road, Scottsburg. Hours during which vegetation may be brought to the transfer station are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Vegetative debris that will be accepted includes damaged trees, bushes and shrubs and broken or partially broken tree limbs. Such debris will be accepted during the transfer station’s posted hours through the month of March. A note of advice from Michelle Goodin, Scott County Health Department administrator: Don’t forget to get a tetanus shot. Tetanus shots, which prevent lockjaw, are provided free of charge by the Health Department. Boosters should be obtained every ten years. Goodin said working around damaged buildings provides multiple risks to those wanting to help. “It’s a good idea to get a tetanus shot so your health is protected in case you step on a nail or get cut by metal. Call the Health Department at 812-752-8455 and make an appointment or to request more information,” stated Goodin. Another step which can help property owners in the wake of the storm is by contacting the Scott County Assessor’s office. Diana Cozart’s office staff will be glad to record any change in outbuildings or homes destroyed or damaged. Call the Assessor’s Office at 812-752-8436 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Affected property owners can also visit the office, located at the east end of the Courthouse in downtown Scottsburg.