A young woman passenger was injured and the driver was arrested following an evening accident that happened on State Road 56 east of Scottsburg on Saturday night, February 18.

Deputies John Hartman, Shawn Mayer and Joshua Watterson were dispatched to the wreck site, located at the highway’s intersection with Turley Road. That T intersection is at a fairly sharp S curve for which driver Kenneth S. Mills, 19, Jeffersonville, was apparently not ready.

The 2004 Mazda 6 may have been going too fast for road and weather conditions. It was raining when the accident happened at 8:25 p.m.

Mills told Deputy Hartman that he lost control of the car because of the wet pavement. The car barely missed the entrance to Turley Road, heading instead over uneven ground toward woods, which it entered, striking a tree and overturning.

He was uninjured. His passenger wasn’t so lucky. Abigail V. Tennyson, 20, Jeffersonville, had an apparent injury to her elbow/lower arm. She was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Damage to the vehicle was extensive. Deputy Hartman estimated property loss at up to $25,000.

Mills was arrested and transported to the Scott County Security Center. Charges include two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

He appeared for an initial court appearance on Tuesday, February 21. A bench trial has been scheduled May 15, and his bail is $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash.

-30-