Over the course of ten days in Scottsburg, police officers investigated a total of 11 traffic accidents, five of which involved injuries to either drivers or passengers. The first injury crash happened Saturday, February 11, on State Road 56 West (West McClain Avenue) at Railroad Street. Lois Enteman, 75, Scottsburg, struck the rear of a 2003 Lincoln Aviator SUV with her 2010 Chevy Malibu. The accident happened at 11:18 a.m. Enteman told Sgt. Steven Herald that she was unsure what had happened. The driver of the SUV, Janet M. Lucas, 66, Scottsburg, stated that she had had to stop for another vehicle in front of her as both were traveling west on S.R. 56. The Malibu then struck the rear of the SUV. Enteman experienced chest pain and Lucas had neck pain. Lucas’ husband, Joe, 73, had pain in a knee/lower leg/foot. All were treated at the scene by Scott County EMS personnel. Those assisting at the scene were First Responders with the Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department and Capt. David Hardin and Sgt. Joe Nicholson, both of the Scottsburg department. Property damage was estimated at up to $10,000. On Monday, February 13, a crash at the intersection of Bond and Miner Streets brought Sgt. Herald and Deputy Joe Johnson to the scene just before 4 p.m. According to driver Seth Fields, 42, Austin, the mishap was his fault. Fields told Sgt. Herald that he had been headed east on Miner St. and could not see because of vehicles parked on the side of the street. He pulled out and the accident occurred. Fields was driving a 2002 Ford SE. The other driver was identified as Allison M. Thompson, 16, Scottsburg. The teenager experienced chest pain after the mishap and was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Damage to the Ford and Thompson’s 2014 Chevy Sonic was estimated at up to $25,000. While Sgt. Herald and Deputy Johnson were busy, Capt. Hardin and Patrolman Trevis Burr were dispatched to another accident at Bond St. and S.R. 56 that happened a minute after the mishap at Bond and Miner Sts. Tina M. Amick, 49, Underwood, was following behind two other vehicles in her 2005 Chevy Equinox SUV as all were traveling west. She told Ptl. Burr that her brakes failed. She hit the rear of a 1998 Pontiac Firebird operated by James R. Hilderbrand, 37, Columbus, and that impact caused the Firebird to strike the back of a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by David D. Arrowood, 53, Scottsburg. All of the drivers were not hurt, according to the officer’s report, but Hilderbrand’s passenger, Laura I. Schmidt, 35, Columbus, suffered chest pain. She was treated at the scene. Property damage was estimated at up to $10,000. Two more injury accidents happened on Sunday evening, February 19, and on Monday afternoon, February 20. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Derek T. McNear, 17, Scottsburg was stopped at the exit of the Taco Bell restaurant off S.R. 56 West in a 1999 Honda Accord. The teenager told Sgt. Rodney Watts that he attempted to enter a westbound lane of the state highway from the parking lot, but he said he didn’t see an eastbound 2007 Suzuki Forenza driven by Cynthia R. Williams, 37, Austin. As he pulled out, the Forenza hit the Honda in the driver’s side front panel. Property damage was estimated at up to $10,000. McNear was uninjured, but Williams suffered some pain in her knee/lower leg/foot area. She was treated at the scene by Scott County EMS. Patrolman James Vires assisted at the scene of the accident. Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Sgt. Watts, Asst. Police Chief Richey Barton and Ptl. Burr were dispatched to an injury crash on S.R. 56 at its Lake Road intersection. A 1998 Kawasaki 1500 motorcycle carrying two people was struck by a merging Hyundai Sonata operated by Elizabeth Angel, 68, Underwood. Both vehicles had been westbound. Motorcyclist Michael M. Barrett, 48, Austin, was not hurt, but his passenger, Lucy A. Fording, 45, Austin, had been knocked off the cycle and had an apparent shoulder/upper arm injury. She was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment by ambulance. Property damage was estimated at up to $10,000 by Sgt. Watts. -30-