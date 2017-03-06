The lone occupant of a vehicle that apparently went out of control east of Scottsburg died at the scene of the mishap.

The mishap occurred around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the T intersection of Frog Pond Road and State Road 56 East in the state highway’s infamous S curves.

Scottsburg resident Christina Hannah, no age available, apparently lost control of her vehicle in the curve. The vehicle rolled, ejecting her. She was trapped under the vehicle. Chris Fugate, Scott County Deputy coroner, gave the pronouncement of death.

Hannah was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Funeral arrangements were to be made by staff of the Sharp and Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon.

A wrecker service driving to the scene of the fatality to assist was also involved in an accident. The wrecker crashed at the intersection of S.R. 56 East and State Road 3. Its driver was not injured.

Additional information about the accidents was expected to be released in the near future by the Sheriff’s Department.

Personnel assisting at the scene included Scott County EMS and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department as well as deputies with the Sheriff’s Department.

-30-