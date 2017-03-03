Thursday, March 2, just before noon, an ATF agent and a detective from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office requested help from Trooper Nathan Abbott of the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg in stopping an automobile they were watching. As trooper Abbott attempted to stop the vehicle, a red Chrysler, the vehicle fled from him east on Middle Road at speeds exceeding 70 mph. The pursuit then turned north on Allison Lane from Middle Road and continued north at speeds exceeding 70 mph recklessly swerving in and around other vehicles. The pursuit came to an end at Allison Lane and Meijer Drive when the red Chrysler ran a red light and crashed into a Silver Toyota, sending the red Chrysler into an uncontrolled spin coming to rest in a grassy area behind a Fuel Mart located at Allison Lane and 10th Street in Jeffersonville.



The driver, Timmy L. McDowell, 34, from Beech Grove Court Apartments in Jeffersonville, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Felony; Possession of Handgun without a Permit with a Prior Felony Conviction, Felony; Possession of a Stolen Automobile, Felony; Possession of Stolen Property, Felony; Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Causing Injury, Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Domestic Batterer, Misdemeanor.



The passenger of the vehicle, Christopher R. Bailey, 32, from Kenwood Avenue in Clarksville was also taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Handgun without a Permit with a Felony Conviction and a Prior Conviction, Felony; Possession of a Stolen Automobile, Felony; Theft-Receiving Stolen Property, Felony and Driving while Suspended with a Prior, Misdemeanor.



The red Chrysler being driven by Timmy McDowell was reported stolen from Georgetown, IN. The driver of the silver Toyota was transported to Clark County Memorial Hospital for observation and complaint of pain.



Timmy McDowell had an active warrant out of Floyd County for Dealing a Controlled Substance. He was incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail. Christopher Bailey was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.



This investigation is continuing. Jeffersonville City Police Officers assisted at the crash scene.



Media Note-a photo of the arrested can be obtained by contacting the respective county jail where they were incarcerated.

-30-

Sgt. Jerry D. Goodin