Deputy Joe Guarneri learned a valuable lesson the other day as he patrolled one of less-traveled areas of the county. A dedicated outdoorsman, Deputy Guarneri was looking for illegal dumping on Sunday, February 12. That problem is on the rise in Scott County, and the executive director of the seven-county Southeast Indiana Recycling District (SEIRD) had just advised County Commissioners on February 15 that more help from law enforcement agencies will be needed to track down violators. The officer’s search for such violations led him to a dead end part of Finley Firehouse Road, a location where illegal dumping has occurred in the past. Deputy Guarneri was successful in finding an illegal dump, and he crossed the creek in his 2015 patrol car to reach it. Unfortunately, as he attempted to re-cross the same area, the car stalled out. Later, it was discovered that a plastic shroud covering the engine compartment had come loose and could possibly be the reason for water entering the engine compartment, causing the stall-out. He called for assistance, and Deputy J.R. Ward showed up as did a towing company, which got the car out of the creek and back to town. Deputy Guarneri hitched a ride back with Deputy Ward. The patrol car is now at the John Jones dealership in Corydon for repairs. The investigation of illegal dumping in that area is on-going.