Unfortunately, once again, officers of local law enforcement agencies have made a number of drug-related arrests. From February 11 to February 20, new charges were filed against 11 people. Those arrested below are being represented by public defenders unless otherwise indicated. Defendants include: •Wesley A. Hall, 29, Austin, arrested February 11 on Cherry Street, Austin, by Austin Reserve Officer Bobby Cravens. Charges: Level 6 felony possession of meth; Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance; 2 counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor driving while suspended; and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Jury trial is set May 22; bail was not listed. He indicated he will hire an attorney. • Kelsie M. Evans, 18, Scottsburg, arrested February 14 near South First Street in Scottsburg by Sgt. Rodney Watts. Her charges include Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine (meth) and misdemeanor battery, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is also charged with Level 6 battery from an alleged incident on February 7 in which she bit a child on the arm. Her jury trial date is May 15; bail in each case is $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,000 cash. •William John Melton, 30, Madison, arrested February 14 in Lexington by Deputy Shawn Mayer. Charges: Level 5 felony possession of a narcotic drug while in possession of a firearm; Level 5 felony possession of meth; level 6 felony possession of a controlled substance; 3 counts of Level 6 possession of a legend (prescription) drug; level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe; and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana. Jury trial is May 15. Bail is $20,000 by surety bond or $4,000 cash. •Kevin C. Lucas, 41, Austin, arrested February 16 near Austin Community Park by Austin Detective Don Campbell. Charges: Level 6 possession of meth; level 6 felony unlawful possession of syringe. He also faces a Notice of Prior Offense for his 2016 conviction for dealing meth in Clark County. Jury trial set May 15, and bail is set at $45,000 by surety bond or $4,500 cash. •Teresa K. White, 47, Scottsburg, arrested February 16 by Deputy Jac Sanders on East Cutshall Road, Scottsburg. Charge: Misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bench trial set for May 15 and bail is $5,000 by surety bond or $500 cash. She has hired an attorney. •Brooke A. Mattingly, 29, Scottsburg, arrested February 17 at a residence on South First Street. Charge: Level 6 felony possession of meth. Jury trial is set May 15; bail is $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. •Dustin Anthony Cotton, 35, Austin, arrested February 19 by Deputy Mayer near Mann Avenue and Broadway Street in Austin. Charges: Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Jury trial set May 15 ; bail was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash. Cash bail was filed for him on February 22. •James M. Rubey, 45, Scottsburg, arrested February 19 at his residence by Lt./Detective Mike Nichols. Charges: 2 counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He also has been charged with level 6 felony possession of meth based on an alleged incident on December 10, 2016. Jury trial date is May 16; bail on the felony meth charge is $20,000 by surety bond or $2,000 cash. Bail on the misdemeanor charges is set at $7,500 by surety bond or $750 cash. •Michael R. McIntosh, 36, Scottsburg, arrested February 20 near Ardrey Lane, Austin, by Ptl. McCoskey. Charges: Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe; level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance; and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Jury trial set May 15; bail is $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash. •Alicia M. Reeves, 31, Scottsburg, arrested February 20 near Ardrey Lane, Austin, by Ptl. Scott McCoskey. Charges: Level 6 felony unlawful possession of syringe; Level 6 felony possession of meth; and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Jury trial set May 15; bail is $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash. •Ashley D.P. Reynolds, 25, Scottsburg, arrested February 20 near Ardrey Lane in Austin by Patrolman Scott McCoskey. Charges: Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe; misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance; and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Jury trial set May 15; bail is $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash. She indicated she will hire an attorney. A review hearing is set for March 2.