At 7:55 Sunday morning emergency workers were called to the old Newlon’s Grocery Store building at the intersection of Highway 60 and Shorts Corner Road. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lucas Gray, the 2003 blue Ford F150 was driven by Daniel Floyd, who refused medical treatment at the scene. Gray said Floyd told him he was driving East on 60 toward Borden when he lost control of his vehicle. Gray said Floyd told him that’s the last thing he remembers. Another vehicle parked at Newlon’s suffered damage, but Gray said that appears to be a result of flying debris from the building. He said the Pierce-Polk Volunteer Fire Department, the Washington County EMS, Sheriff Roger Newlon and Tony Hildreth and Mark Blackman assisted on the scene. Gray said the accident is still being investigated.