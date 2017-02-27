Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin, South Bend St. Joseph senior Daly Sullivan, Eastern (Pekin) junior Rachel Stewart and Wood Memorial senior Brenna Maikranz propelled their teams to state championships, and the quartet leads the honorees in this week’s IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.

The title-winning girls are joined by Elkhart Central senior Cornell Conner, Tri-West junior Tyler Watson and Evansville Bosse junior Mekhi Lairy as recipients for Feb. 20-25 in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Conner, Watson and Lairy are respective boys’ winners for Districts 1, 2 and 3. McLaughlin and Sullivan both represent girls’ District 1. Stewart and Maikranz each is from girls’ District 3. The 5-8 McLaughlin poured in 29 points with four rebounds and six assists to spark Homestead to a 61-54 victory over Pike for the Class 4A championship. The University of Florida signee converted 8-of-18 field goals, 2-of-5 3-pointers and 11-of-14 free throws as the Spartans (28-2) claimed their first state crown. Sullivan, a 5-10 guard, tallied 21 points with two rebounds and one assist as South Bend St. Joseph defeated North Harrison 57-49 for the Class 3A title. The Mount St. Mary’s-bound standout sank 6-of-14 from the field, 3-of-6 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws as the Indians (26-2) captured the school’s second 3A state title. Mount St. Mary’s, located in Emmitsburg, Md., is an NCAA Division I school in the Northeast Conference. The 5-9 Stewart netted 20 points with four rebounds and two assists as Eastern (Pekin) outlasted Oak Hill 42-31 for the Class 2A crown. Stewart made 7-of-12 shots from the floor plus 6-of-8 free throws en route to her game-high output and as the Lady Musketeers (23-7) won their first state title. Maikranz led Wood Memorial (28-1) to its first Class A crown, producing 26 points with one rebound and two assists as the Trojans knocked off Union City 68-43. The 5-7 guard was 8-of-14 from the field and 10-of-14 from the line to account for her big game. The 6-3 Conner led the Elkhart Central boys (19-2) to a 68-44 victory over Elkhart Christian in the Blue Blazers’ only game of the week. Conner dropped in 36 points with seven rebounds and three steals in the decision. He converted 15-of-22 shots, 2-of-4 3-pointers and 4-of-7 free throws. Watson averaged 36.0 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Tri-West boys improved to 20-3. The 6-0 guard opened with 28 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steals as the Bruins beat Mooresville 76-63. Watson followed with a school-record 44 points – breaking his own record of 41 points set one week earlier – plus five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 72-64 triumph over Cardinal Ritter. In his record-breaking game, Watson was 15-of-28 from the floor, including 2-of-7 on 3-pointers, plus 12-of-14 from the line. The 5-8 Lairy averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 11.5 assists in propelling the Evansville Bosse boys (15-7) to a pair of triumphs. He tallied 15 points with eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in about 20 minutes in an 84-47 runaway over Mt. Vernon (Posey). Lairy followed with a career-high 36 points with seven rebounds, 12 assists and four steals as the Bull Dogs beat Evansville Reitz 93-68. Over both games, Lairy was 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-10 on 3-pointers and 5-of-6 on free throws. This is the ninth season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the fifth season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its sixth season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to "train hard and eat fresh." Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA's three districts. This is the final week for girls winners. Boys winners will be chosen from now through the week following March 25. 