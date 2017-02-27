The Scott County School District 2 Board of School Trustees will be hosting a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at 375 E. McClain Avenue in Scottsburg. The hearing will be on the proposed lease to be entered into between the Scott County School District 2 Middle School Building Corporation as lessor and District 2 as the lessee. According to a legal notice that will be published on Saturday, February 11, in The Scott County Journal and the Chronicle, the proposed lease would be for 15 years. The School District has agreed to pay rent during renovation in the amount of $175,000 per payment on June 30 and December 31 beginning June 30, 2018 through the completion of construction. The annual lease rental will be in the amount of $350,000. The annual rental is made in semi-annual installments of $175,000, payable on each June 30 and December 31, beginning with the completion of the renovation of and improvements to the Leased Premises or December 31, 2018, whichever is later. As additional rental, the lessee shall maintain insurance on the building as required in the Lease, shall pay all taxes and assessments against such real estate, as well as the cost of alterations and repairs, and shall pay rebate amounts to the United States Treasury, if so required. After the sale by the Building Corporation of its First Mortgage Bonds to pay for the cost of said renovation and improvements to the Scottsburg High School, including any other expenses incidental thereto, the annual rental shall be reduced to an amount equal to the multiple of $1,000 next higher than the sum of principal and interest due on such bonds in each twelve-month period ending on January 15 plus $4,000, payable in equal semiannual installments, as reported in the legal notice. It was also noted, the Lease gives an option to the lessee to purchase the real estate on any rental payment date. A portion of Scottsburg High School, located at 500 South Gardner Street, Scottsburg, Indiana in the School District, will be renovated and improved, including roof and site improvements pursuant to the proposed Lease. The plans and specifications, including the estimates for the cost of said renovation and improvement as well as a copy of the proposed Lease, are available for inspection by the public on all business days, during business hours, at the Administration Building of Scott County School District 2, 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. All persons interested shall have a right to be heard upon the necessity for the execution of such proposed Lease, and upon whether the lease rental provided for therein to be paid to the Building Corporation is a fair and reasonable rental for the proposed renovations and improvements. Such hearing may be adjourned to a later date or dates, and following such hearing the President of the Board may either authorize the execution of such Lease as originally agreed upon or may make modifications therein as may be agreed upon with Building Corporation.