The Scott County School District 2 Board of Trustees held a special meeting on January 27 at the administration building in the board's meeting room.

Board President Jason Kendall called the Special Board meeting to order with Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton recommended non-renewal of all three SHS Administrator contracts stating that he wants to look at the contracts, the number of days, and the hierarchy to address challenges and iron out details as a team.

Board member Christy Roberts made a motion to approve seconded by Ron Moore. Motion carried 5-0.

The board then held a discussion and granted permission to Use Design Build Process for SHS Roof and Other Site Improvements

Dr. Marc Slaton asked if there were any questions about using Design Build for the SHS Roof Project and Other Site Improvements that was explained and discussed at the last meeting. There being none, he recommended adoption of the Resolution for Design Build. Mrs. Roberts made a motion seconded by Mr. Mays. Motion carried 5-0.

Dr. Marc Slaton recommended Lancer & Beebe for Design Criteria Developer services for the Design Build Project at a cost of $15,000. Mr. Moore made a motion to approve seconded by Mr. Mays. Motion carried 5-0.

