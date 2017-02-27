The Scott County School District 2 Board of Trustees met for their regularly scheduled meeting at the Mid-America Science Park on Tuesday, January 24 Prior to the public meeting, Mayor Bill Graham welcomed everyone to the Mid-America Science Park. He thanked the Scott 2 Board, Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton, the teachers and staff for collaborating with the City and MASP to provide the best opportunities for students. He specifically mentioned the classes held at MASP that equip students for the manufacturing workforce, the recent robotics competition and the prosthetic hand project, noting the positive impact each had on students. Dr. Slaton also thanked Mayor Graham and his team for partnering with Scott 2 to make ng these things possible. Board member Jason Kendall opened the business meeting by asking if there were any questions or comments before the vote regarding Dr. Slaton’s stipend and extending his contract through June 30, 2018. There being none, Board member Andrea Soloe made a motion to approve both the stipend and the contract extension. Christy Roberts seconded and motion carried 3-0. Then following the public meeting, the Finance Committee Meeting - immediately Mr. Kendall called the Finance Committee meeting to order Mr. Kendall explained that a president and secretary had to be elected for the Finance Committee. Mrs. Soloe nominated Mrs. Roberts to serve as president. There were no other nominations and the motion carried 3-0. Mrs. Roberts nominated Mrs. Soloe to serve as secretary and with no other nominations, the motion carried 3-0. Ms. Melinda Sparkman stated that State Law requires a report on all investments during the last calendar year, however due to the low interest rate environment, Scott 2 has not made any investments. Interest is accrued on the cash balance, via an overnight sweep account rather than an investment. Ms. Melinda Sparkman provided the 2016 year-end review for the main tax supported accounts, noting the goal for each account and where they presently stand in relation to those goals. The goal for the General Fund being 8-12 percent of revenues and currently at a balance of $2,056,424 representing 11.4 percent of revenues. Ms. Sparkman partially attributed this to enrollment and the cost savings from leaving the special education co-op, property and liability insurance. The goal for the Capitahl Projects Fund is to reach one million dollars by 2019 with the balance currently at $462,428. Ms. Sparkman stated that the slight dip in that fund was due to some unplanned costs such as purchasing staff devices. The goal for the Transportation Fund is $785,000 (one half of property tax) and ended the year at $653,730. She noted that the rise in that account was in part due to taking on the contracts of more of the bus routes. The goal for the Bus Replacement Fund is $222,000 (one half of property tax) and ended the year at $816,297. Ms. Sparkman explained that the high amount in this fund is due in part to taking on the contracts of more of the bus routes and not having purchased buses recently. She noted that there are plans to purchase a bus in 2017. The goal for the Debt Service Fund is also one half of the property tax, $1,300,000 with the end of year balance at $1,468,211. The goal for the Rainy Day Fund is to increase it $75,000 per year to reach $450,000 by the end of 2019 in order to fully fund payments for teachers who will retire with the bridge. She noted that she will be revisiting this plan in the next month and may want to raise the amount to go to this fund depending on retirement projections. Dr. Slaton thanked Ms. Sparkman for all that she has done to improve the financial status of Scott 2 and thanked everyone in the District for being fiscally responsible to help reach this status. Mr. Kendall added that during the past 3-4 years a really good effort to become financially sound has been made and Scott 2 is in much better shape than it has been in many years. He thanked the administration, teachers and staff for doing what needed to be done to put the District in a more comfortable financial position. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to adjourn. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion to adjourn carried 3-0. Then the public meeting opened back up with Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton thanked all those at the Mid-America Science Park along with the City for inviting the Board to conduct their meeting in the MASP facility. He also thanked the SHS Administration, Mr. Mullins and the students from the Scottsburg High School Manufacturing and Welding class for being in attendance to conduct a tour for the Board to showcase the classes they are involved in at the Science Park. Mr. Mullins also thanked Robert Peacock, Joe Pearson, Anita Walker and the administration for their continued support and for the opportunity to work in such a facility with innovative equipment, noting that the City has invested about 2 million dollars in the MASP. Equipment purchased through the Scottsburg Redevelopment Commission/CTE Manufacturing Grant included HAAS CNC equipment, sawstop table saw, Fanuc Industrial Robotics Trainer, Epilog Laser Engraver, and three 3D printers. He stated that students are able to earn industry recognized certifications and skills that allow them to compete for good jobs in manufacturing. Mr. Mullins took those in attendance on a tour of the welding and newly constructed Advanced Manufacturing facilities where students demonstrated how they are utilizing cutting-edge manufacturing technology and gaining the skills necessary to compete for 21st Century manufacturing jobs. Students who provided demonstrations and information were Eliza Mount, Robert Brock, Jon Provines, Angel Cravens, Paolo Bartoch, and Charles Fairbanks. The students did an excellent job and showed much enthusiasm and knowledge about what is being learned in these classes. Dr. Slaton thanked Mrs. Becky Simpson’s Sunday School Class at Elevation Church for donating several hats and gloves for Scott 2 students noting that there were enough donated that several items were provided to each school for students who might need them. He stated that we are very fortunate to have the support of so many in our community. Dr. Slaton provided the most recent Virtual School Report for review. In financial considerations the board was presented the expenditure summary, payroll claims for January 12, regular claims for January 1-13 and January 24. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve payroll and regular claims. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 4-0. Ms. Melinda Sparkman provided a register for the Board’s information of two checks that will be voided due to not being cashed within two years. Mr. Bobby Riley asked permission to get the lowest responsible bid for the propane tank at LES and to move forward as those bids are good for one day only. He will keep the Board apprised via email. Mr. Moore made a motion to approve, seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 4-0. Scottsburg Middle School Athletic Director Kevin Smith asked permission to charge a gate fee of $3 for home middle school baseball, softball and track meets, which is the same amount that is charged for other home athletic events. The consensus of the Board was that adults could be charged but kids should get in the events free of charge this spring. Mrs. Soloe made a motion to approve charging $3 for adults. Mr. Ron Moore seconded and motion carried 4-0. The board was presented the following bids for football jerseys: BSN Sports $16,925; Valley AFS $14,615.25; K & G Sports $14,105; Kratz Sporting Goods $11,070 (if we purchase by Feb. 1) . Mrs. Roberts made a motion to accept all quotes. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 4-0. The recommendation by Coach Mullins was to award the bid to Kratz Sporting Goods for Adidas SHS Football uniforms to be paid out of the SHS Football ECA. Mr. Moore made a motion to approve, seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 4-0. Then the board members were presented the following Waste Disposal bids: VIP Waste Disposal ($1,092.78 a month) Rumpke ($598-$612 a month) Best Way Disposal ($618 a month) Mrs. Roberts made a motion to accept all quotes. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 4-0. Dr. Slaton and Mr. Riley recommended awarding the bid to Rumpke with the low bid, adding that they also provided an Indemnity Clause to hold Scott 2 harmless. Mr. Moore made a motion to approve, seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 4-0. The board held a discussion of Research Involving Options on How To Proceed with the SHS Roof and Other Site Improvements- traditional spec and bid, Design Build, or Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract. Dr. Slaton stated that there are three options on how to proceed with the SHS improvement project: Traditional method of Design, Bid, and Build, Design Build, or Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract. After seeking legal advice and speaking with experts in the Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract and Design Build, he and Mr. Riley are in agreement that they would like to pursue the Design Build process. He stated that with this being a straight forward project it might be a good opportunity to try this method and see how it works. Design build puts the designer, engineer, and contractor on the same team. They meet and put together a project proposal which generally means less need for change orders. There would be an official resolution approved to clearly identify the project as using design build. At that point a Design Criteria Developer would be chosen who is the field expert who makes sure that all of the legal requirements are met. This person chairs the Technical Review Committee which is made up of 5-6 people, some from the Design Build Criteria Developer’s firm with the rest from Scott 2, which can include Board members. This committee develops a rubric or score sheet, deciding what components are most important and weight them in the scoring process. At this point it is sent to design build teams and they have 30 days to submit their proposals. The Technical Review Committee meets at an advertised hearing and opens the project proposals. The first envelope includes only the scope of work, not the dollar amount. These are scored before the second envelope, which includes the dollar figure, is opened and scored. The two scores are divided against each other and the proposal that provides the most of what you want is chosen. Your hands are not tied by having to take the lowest bid, t here is an anticipated cost savings and this process seems to be a good path for schools. Dr. Slaton stated that a Special meeting was held on Friday, January 27, at 6 pm to make a decision regarding whether or not to use the design build process.(Another story will address this meeting). The board was then presented the personnel recommendations: Resignation(s) Taylor Keith - SHS 5.5 Hour Custodian Certified Staff Recommendation(s) David Trotter - SHS Ag Teacher Leave (end of school year) Support Staff Recommendation(s) Steve Deaton - SMS 5.75 Hour Special Programs Aide Riley Stollings - SES 4 Hour Duty Aide Mitch Hodge - Band Semi Driver ECA Staff Recommendation(s) Robert Deirth - SHS Drama Club Co-Sponsor Sara Denhart - SHS Drama Club Co-Sponsor Professional Leave Request(s) Linda Nicholson, Kristin Nass, Stephanie Zollman, & Lori Hill - Focus on Inclusion, Indianapolis, IN, Feb. 21-22 Caroline VanGosen - Revision of Maternity Leave Request (Effective Jan. 16) Tera Bressler - Maternity Leave Request -Mar 20 (or 24 depending on snow days) - end of school year Permission to Post SES 2nd Grade Teacher Maternity Leave (Mar. 20 or 24 - end of school year) Mrs.Christy Roberts made a motion to approve all personnel recommendations. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 4-0. In other matters, Dr. Slaton provided the latest policy revisions for the first reading of the following policies: Volume 29, Number 1 - First Reading Revised Bylaws Technology Update - Volume 29, No. 1 Policies - Volume 29, No. 1 Guidelines - Volume 29, No. 1 Forms - Volume 29, No. 1 Mrs. Hart asked permission to apply for the National School Lunch Program Equipment grant which could provide up to $20,000 per site. She plans to purchase convection/steamer ovens for Johnson and Lexington Elementary Schools. Mr. Moore made a motion to approve, seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 4-0. Dr. Slaton advised that the Board received thank you cards from VFES Principal Tiffany Barrett for the candle sent after her recent automobile accident and VFES Teacher Heather McCoskey for the remembrances sent after the passing of her grandfather. He also asked that everyone remember New Tech Administrative Assistant Tom Harlow and his family in their thoughts and prayers as his father passed away recently.