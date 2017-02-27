New Washington, Clark County- On 2-25-17 shortly after 12:30 pm, Trooper Nathan Abbott with his K-9 partner, Teague, initiated a traffic stop for a traffic infraction at State Road #62 and Main Street in New Washington. As he approached the vehicle, a gold Ford, he saw the driver with his right hand shoved down the back of his pants.



As trooper Abbott spoke to the male driver identified as DeWayne L. Smith, 45, from N. Hite Avenue in Louisville, KY, he could smell an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Trooper Abbott deployed K-9 Teague around the vehicle and obtained a positive alert for the odor of narcotics. A computer check also showed that DeWayne Smith had a protective order against him and the protected person was in the car with him



A search of the vehicle was negative for drugs and/or paraphernalia. However, once DeWayne Smith was transported to the Clark County Jail where he was being incarcerated for Invasion of Privacy due to the violation of the protective order, approximately 10 Grams of suspected “Crack” Cocaine and suspected Marijuana was located in the crack of his buttocks.



DeWayne L. Smith was incarcerated on the charges of; Possession of Cocaine Five-Ten Grams, Felony; Trafficking a Controlled Substance with an Inmate, Felony; Invasion of Privacy with a Prior, Felony; Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony and Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor.