In the Class 2A State finals, the Lady Musketeers of Eastern High School in Pekin put the clamps on Oak Hill, 42-31. It was the first team state championship in school history for Eastern. Junior Rachel Stewart finished with 20 points and five steals and senior Taylor Drury won the mental attitude award.

In the Class 3A state finals, North Harrison ran into a touch Southbend St. Joseph team and lost 57-49. It was the second consecutive loss in the state finals for the Lady Cats, who know, thanks to the Indiana High School Athletic Association's point system must compete next year in Class 4A.

