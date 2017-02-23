OAK HILL (27-1) vs. EASTERN (PEKIN) (22-7)

45 PM ET ? BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE ? INDIANAPOLIS ? FOX SPORTS INDIANA

OAK HILL GOLDEN EAGLES EASTERN MUSKETEERS

Head Coach: Todd Law Head Coach: Michael McBride

Record at Oak Hill: 241-68 (13th Year) Record at Eastern: 144-85 (10th Year)

Overall: 241-68 (13th Year) Overall: 144-85 (10th Year)







Team Statistical Comparison

Oak Hill Category Eastern

.452 FG Percentage .446

.260 3-Pt. FG Percentage .289

.633 FT Percentage .689

31.2 Rebound Average 33.7

55.8 Points Per Game 56.2

35.5 Points Allowed Per Game 43.8

+20.3 Points Diff eren???? al +12.4

OAK HILL GOLDEN EAGLES (27-1)

ICGSA Poll (Four Classes): #5

IBCA Poll (Single Class): NR

??Oak Hill advances to this state championship game and first since back-to-back runner-up fi nishes in 2008 and 2009.

??Golden Eagles aiming for school’s fi rst girls basketball crown and second in school history (1982 Class A Football).

??Team has won 10 straight games since its only loss - a 56-34 decision at 3A top 10 Northwestern on Jan. 11.

??Stingy defense only allows 35.5 ppg this season, 12th-best in state.

??Eagles topped #3 Monroe Central 37-31 for first regional crown since 2009 and turned away #9 Central Noble 42-33 to win third semi-state tittle.

??Oak Hill returned two starters from last season’s 19-6 squad.

??Champions of the Central Indiana Conference with 7-0 record.

Girls Basketball State Tournament History

IHSAA Member School Since: 1959-current.

First Girls Basketball State Tournament: 1976 (First year for girls state tournament)

State Runner-Up (2) 2008 (2A), 2009 (2A)

State Finals Appearances (3) 2008 (2A), 2009 (2A), 2017 (2A)

Semi-State Champions (3) 2008 (2A), 2009 (2A), 2017 (2A)

Regional Champions (4) 2007 (2A), 2008 (2A), 2009 (2A), 2017 (2A)

Sectional Champions (5) 2007 (2A), 2008 (2A), 2009 (2A), 2010 (2A), 2017 (2A)

School’s IHSAA State Championship History (1)

Football (1) 1982 (A)

EASTERN MUSKETEERS (22-7)

ICGSA Poll (Four Classes): NR

IBCA Poll (Single Class): NR

??Eastern making first appearance in the girls basketball state finals and school’s fi rst appearance in any team sport.

??Team has won 14 straight games since the New Year after starttng season 8-7.

??Musketeers returned two starters from last season’s 17-7 team.

??Avenged two regular season losses to #4 Providence with a 44-34 victory for the sectional crown. Musketeers went on to beat #6 South Ripley 54-43 for the school’s first regional title and last year’s state runner-up Covenant Christian 65-59 in the semi-state championship game.

??Eastern finished second in the Mid-Southern Conference with an 8-1 record this season.

??Team lost at 3A state finalist North Harrison 56-40 in season’s second game on Nov. 11.

Girls Basketball State Tournament History

IHSAA Member School Since: 1964-current.

First Girls Basketball State Tournament: 1980

State Finals Appearances (1) 2017 (2A)

Semi-State Champions (1) 2017 (2A)

Regional Champions (1) 2017 (2A)

Sectional Champions (3) 1996, 2014 (2A), 2017 (2A)

School’s IHSAA State Championship History (0)

This would be Eastern’s first state championship in any sport.