The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Waterfront Jam returns on Thursday, April 27, at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville. The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages. Admission to all shows is FREE with a 2017 Pegasus Pin. Kroger sponsors the Waterfront Jam, along with Contributing Sponsor Miller Lite. The Waterfront Jam concerts on the Great Stage include: · Daya on Friday, April 28, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 98.9 Radio Now First time Grammy Winner for Best Dance Record “Don’t Let Me Down” with The Chainsmokers, the youngest member of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list this year, and #5 on Billboard’s “21 under 21” list, Daya is a breakout pop musician. Her distinct vocals are climbing the charts after she released her highly anticipated gold-certified full length debut album, “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” featuring her first single, “Hide Away.” · Hunter Hayes with special guest Carly Pearce on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. Presenting sponsor: 97.5 WAMZ. Singer, Songwriter, Multi-Instrumentalist, and five time Grammy Nominee, Hunter Hays has taken country music by storm with hit singles like “Wanted,” “I Want Crazy,” and “Somebody’s Heartbreak,” and his newest single, “Yesterday’s Song.” Opening the show is Kentucky native, Carly Pearce, who is sure to wow the crowd with her own style of contemporary country and bluegrass music. · Sidewalk Prophets with John Tibbs and Hannah Kerr at Celebration Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m. Media Sponsor: 88.5 WJIE. 2010 Dove Award winner for New Artist of the Year, Contemporary Christian band, Sidewalk Prophets will bring their energetic live-performance to the Great Stage with singles from their latest Album, “Prodigal,” “To Live Is Christ,” and “Impossible.” John Tibbs and Hannah Kerr will open the show. · Sugarhill Gang with special guests Grandmaster Dee featuring Kurtis Blow on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Media Sponsors: B96.5 and Magic 101.3. American hip hop group, the Sugarhill Gang will bring a blast from the past with 1979 hit single, “Rapper’s Delight.” Joining them is internationally renowned DJ, Grandmaster Dee, founding member of Whodini, and rap artist Kurtis Blow, known for landmark certified gold single, “The Breaks” and his single “Basketball.” · Drive-By Truckers on Wednesday, May 3, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 91.9 WFPK. The Drive-By Truckers are an alternative country/Southern rock band based in Athens, Georgia, with members from both Georgia and Alabama. The group recently released their most explicitly political album to date – “American Band.” · Jimmy Eat World on Thursday, May 4, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 102.3 The Max. Jimmy Eat World, the American rock band from Mesa, Arizona, recently released their ninth studio album, Integrity Blues, which Rolling Stone called “some of the band’s most adventurous musical statement in years,” with hit single “Sure and Certain” and other gems including “You With Me,” “You Are Free” and the next single “Get Right.” The concert is not one to miss. · EDM Concert on Friday, May 5, at 9 p.m. Media Sponsor: 99.7 DJX The Waterfront Jam also features the Miller Lite Music Stage, where daily live local and regional music acts will perform. Enjoy a variety of music, including R&B, rock, country, blues and bluegrass from music acts including: · Wax Factory on Thursday, April 27 8 p.m. · Shane Dawson on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. · Kirbys Dreamland on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. · Passport GospelFest on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. · Unlimited Show Band on Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m. · Soul Circus on Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m. · J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. · Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m. · Goldy Locks on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville opens Thursday, April 27, for a nine-day run ending Derby Eve, Friday, May 5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is a 2017 Pegasus Pin. Kroger is title sponsor of the event, with contributing sponsor Miller Lite and media sponsor The Courier-Journal.

Since 1956, the Derby Festival has worked to bring the community together in celebration. The Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.