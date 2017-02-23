|Hoosier Basketball Magazine tabs Top 60 Senior Girls
|Written by George Browning
|Thursday, 23 February 2017 06:50
Eight players who will participate in the 2017 IHSAA State Finals highlight the list of the Top 60 invitees— Jazmyne Geist, Karissa McLaughlin and Madisen Parker (AAAA - Homestead), Nicole Konieczny and Daly Sullivan (AAA - South Bend St. Joe), Taylor Drury (AA - Eastern-Pekin), Brenna Maikranz (Class A - Wood Memorial) and Courtney Wise (Class A - Union City).
The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top two leading scorers— Dana Evans, Gary West (36 ppg) and Macee Williams, Fountain Central (26.2).
Also among the 2017 Top 60 selectees are seven girls who will play at in-state Division I basketball programs during the 2017-2018 season— Katie Helgason (Greenfield-Central) and Maliah Howard-Bass (Columbus North) at Ball State, Kayla Casteel (Plainfield) at Evansville, Ajanae Thomas (North Central-Marion) at Indiana State, Brittany Welch (Sheridan) and Williams (Fountain Central) at IUPUI and Konieczny (South Bend St. Joe) at Valparaiso.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted all season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.
Two sessions of the 36th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 5th at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis (6401 East 75th Street).
Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).
Seven-time state champion coach Rick Risinger (Heritage Christian) will direct both sessions. Five other outstanding Indiana girls' high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2017 Top 60 staff — Sarah Black (Union City), Brad Burden (Providence), Tom Downard (Indianapolis Ritter), Rodney Fisher (Gary West) and Gary Teel (Argos).
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow.
Chyna Anthony, New Albany
Paige Barrett, Scottsburg
Riley Blackwell, Plainfield
Kayla Casteel, Plainfield
Katrina Christian, Crothersville
Makayla Collier, Cascade
Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider
Sidney Crowe, Whiteland
Brianna Cumberland, Whitko
Lauren Curley, Terre Haute North
Abby Downard, Indianapolis Ritter
Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)
Courtney Dunlap, Argos
Dana Evans, Gary West
Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central
Jazmyne Geist, Homestead
Dayton Groninger, Warsaw
Imani Guy, Columbus North
Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson
Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights
DaShawna Harper, Heritage Christian
Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central
Keyla Hines, Franklin Central
Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North
Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville
Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North
Brooke James, Princeton
Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia
Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe
Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern
Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial
Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead
Rachel McLimore, Zionsville
Audrey Minix, North White
Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg
Kami Owens, Austin
Madisen Parker, Homestead
Mary Parkman, Westville
Stacy Payton, Northview
Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North
Claire Rauck, Providence
Courtney Raymer, Triton Central
Aly Reiff, Whitko
Zion Sanders, Evansville Central
Paige Saylor, Roncalli
Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley
Carli Skinner, Cowan
Taylor Steele, Highland
Kyannah Stull, Glenn
Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joe
Ajanae Thomas, North Central (Marion)
Allison Utterback, Center Grove
Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury
Raegan Walther, Kankakee Valley
Brittany Welch, Sheridan
Diamond Williams, Ben Davis
Jaelencia Williams, Southport
Macee Williams, Fountain Central
Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora)
Courtney Wise, Union City
Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central
Amanda Worland, Mooresville
Jasmine Wright, Merrillville
Errin Hodges, Evansville Central
Lindsy Kline, Penn
Sydney Taylor, Crown Point
Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central