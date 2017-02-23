The Top 60 Senior Workout includes the state’s top two leading scorers— Dana Evans, Gary West (36 ppg) and Macee Williams, Fountain Central (26.2).

Also among the 2017 Top 60 selectees are seven girls who will play at in-state Division I basketball programs during the 2017-2018 season— Katie Helgason (Greenfield-Central) and Maliah Howard-Bass (Columbus North) at Ball State, Kayla Casteel (Plainfield) at Evansville, Ajanae Thomas (North Central-Marion) at Indiana State, Brittany Welch (Sheridan) and Williams (Fountain Central) at IUPUI and Konieczny (South Bend St. Joe) at Valparaiso.

Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted all season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.

Two sessions of the 36th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 5th at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis (6401 East 75th Street).

Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).

Seven-time state champion coach Rick Risinger (Heritage Christian) will direct both sessions. Five other outstanding Indiana girls' high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2017 Top 60 staff — Sarah Black (Union City), Brad Burden (Providence), Tom Downard (Indianapolis Ritter), Rodney Fisher (Gary West) and Gary Teel (Argos).

Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow.



Jayda Andrews, Kokomo

Chyna Anthony, New Albany

Paige Barrett, Scottsburg

Riley Blackwell, Plainfield

Kayla Casteel, Plainfield

Katrina Christian, Crothersville

Makayla Collier, Cascade

Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider

Sidney Crowe, Whiteland

Brianna Cumberland, Whitko

Lauren Curley, Terre Haute North

Abby Downard, Indianapolis Ritter

Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)

Courtney Dunlap, Argos

Dana Evans, Gary West

Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central

Jazmyne Geist, Homestead

Dayton Groninger, Warsaw

Imani Guy, Columbus North

Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson

Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights

DaShawna Harper, Heritage Christian

Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central

Keyla Hines, Franklin Central

Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North

Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville

Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North

Brooke James, Princeton

Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia

Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe

Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern

Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial

Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead

Rachel McLimore, Zionsville

Audrey Minix, North White

Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg

Kami Owens, Austin

Madisen Parker, Homestead

Mary Parkman, Westville

Stacy Payton, Northview

Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North

Claire Rauck, Providence

Courtney Raymer, Triton Central

Aly Reiff, Whitko

Zion Sanders, Evansville Central

Paige Saylor, Roncalli

Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley

Carli Skinner, Cowan

Taylor Steele, Highland

Kyannah Stull, Glenn

Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joe

Ajanae Thomas, North Central (Marion)

Allison Utterback, Center Grove

Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury

Raegan Walther, Kankakee Valley

Brittany Welch, Sheridan

Diamond Williams, Ben Davis

Jaelencia Williams, Southport

Macee Williams, Fountain Central

Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora)

Courtney Wise, Union City

Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central

Amanda Worland, Mooresville

Jasmine Wright, Merrillville



SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

Errin Hodges, Evansville Central

Lindsy Kline, Penn

Sydney Taylor, Crown Point

Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central