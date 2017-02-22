This compilation is the result of direct observation of hundreds of games during the past season as well as contact and discussion with numerous Indiana Basketball Coaches Association coaches, sportswriters, sportscasters, college recruiters and referees throughout Indiana

Further research and evaluation will be occurring during the 2017 IHSAA state tournament to determine a final list of 60 seniors.

Those 60 girls will be invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s 36th annual Top 60 Senior Girls’ Workout Sunday, March 5, 2017 to be held at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis.

Remember, only 60 of these Top SENIORS will be invited to the March 5th Top 60 SENIOR WORKOUT.

PLEASE, do not confuse this event with the IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 showcase to be held in July at Ben Davis which does not include seniors ... only freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

The List of local players who made the Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top Senior Girls’ For 2016-2017 Follows:

Chyna Anthony, New Albany

Paige Barrett, Scottsburg

Kennedy Bunch, Bedford North Lawrence

Katrina Christian, Crothersville

Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)

Imani Guy, Columbus North

Errin Hodges, Evansville Central

Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North

Carmen Jacobs, Lanesville

Lauren James, Seymour

Hailey Jones, Christian Academy

Lashelle Mitchell, Indianapolis Manual

Kami Owens, Austin

Claire Rauck, Providence

Paige Schindler, Borden

Taylor Streander, Borden

Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central

Ansley Walton, Salem

SELECTED, BUT INJURED

Meg Herman, Vincennes Rivet