|Top 100 girl seniors announced
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 22 February 2017 07:46
|
The following is a list of Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top Senior Girls’ high school players for 2016-2017 as compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine.
This compilation is the result of direct observation of hundreds of games during the past season as well as contact and discussion with numerous Indiana Basketball Coaches Association coaches, sportswriters, sportscasters, college recruiters and referees throughout Indiana
Further research and evaluation will be occurring during the 2017 IHSAA state tournament to determine a final list of 60 seniors.
Those 60 girls will be invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s 36th annual Top 60 Senior Girls’ Workout Sunday, March 5, 2017 to be held at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis.
Remember, only 60 of these Top SENIORS will be invited to the March 5th Top 60 SENIOR WORKOUT.
PLEASE, do not confuse this event with the IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 showcase to be held in July at Ben Davis which does not include seniors ... only freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
The List of local players who made the Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top Senior Girls’ For 2016-2017 Follows:
Chyna Anthony, New Albany
Paige Barrett, Scottsburg
Kennedy Bunch, Bedford North Lawrence
Katrina Christian, Crothersville
Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)
Imani Guy, Columbus North
Errin Hodges, Evansville Central
Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North
Carmen Jacobs, Lanesville
Lauren James, Seymour
Hailey Jones, Christian Academy
Lashelle Mitchell, Indianapolis Manual
Kami Owens, Austin
Claire Rauck, Providence
Paige Schindler, Borden
Taylor Streander, Borden
Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central
Ansley Walton, Salem
SELECTED, BUT INJURED
Meg Herman, Vincennes Rivet