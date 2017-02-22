They are back! The ladies of Harmony Church are returning to deliver more insane comedy! Rose Island Playhouse will present Ron Hill’s hilarious comedy, HARMONY ROMANCES, on March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. at the Charlestown Arts & Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street in Charlestown. This is the sequel to Rose Island’s production, THE LADIES OF HARMONY, which left some unanswered questions. Will Russell give up his job as custodian and fulfill his life-long dream to become a barista? Will Maud and Russell realize their feelings for each other? Will Leah “google” Howard and reconnect with her high school sweetheart? Will Pastor Bob and Marilyn really adopt a child from China? To find out the answers and have a delightful time, mark your calendar to see this insanely funny comedy. The cast includes Rhoda Meier as Maud, Larry Meier as Russell, Lori Carmichael-Shields as Addie, Terrilyn Fleming as Grace, Ric Martin as Pastor Bob, Rudy Clark as Marilyn, Lynn Moore Smith as Leah and Phil Hartzell as Howard. The play is directed by Julie Hartzell with the assistance of JoAnn Kime. Tickets are $10 for non-members, $9 for Rose Island members, and $8 for groups of 10 or more. All major credit cards are accepted. For reservations or more information regarding the upcoming performances of Rose Island Playhouse’s HARMONY ROMANCES please call 812-289-1329.