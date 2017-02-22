Six people were taken into custody by Austin police officers on Saturday, February 11, after a visit to a Broadway Street home. The whole incident began with a conversation. Detective Don Campbell and Patrolman Scott McCoskey were talking to a resident on Broadway Street when Det. Campbell told the resident’s neighbor, Jimmy D. Johnson, 58, that the department had received complaints of drug activity at Johnson’s house at 344 Broadway St. Johnson denied the rumor and said a friend, Rickey L. Coomer, was there with a girl. He offered to let the officers go in and search if they’d like. Johnson then met the pair and Major Don Spicer at the residence a few minutes later. All walked in the back door and, in Ptl. McCoskey’s words, “…it appeared we had walked in during a drug deal.” The officer’s probable cause affidavit related that drug paraphernalia, money and two different substances were laying on a kitchen table. Janice F. Chandler, 55, North Whitsitt Road, Scottsburg, and Coomer were standing by the table. Coomer had an uncapped syringe in his hand, the officer noted in his affidavit. Field testing of the two substances on the table indicated that they were .2 grams of methamphetamine and .4 grams of heroin. A man ran into a bathroom as the officers entered, Ptl. McCoskey said. He was later identified as Frederick R. Noble, 28, of North Church Street, and was found sitting on the toilet. A syringe was found in the toilet. In the living room, two women were found. Kellie J. Gardner, 45, South Sixth Street, Austin, and Kayla R. Rose, 26, West Vest Street, Scottsburg, were ordered to stand. A syringe was found in the pocket of Gardner, the report stated. Jimmy Johnson was also patted down. Several syringes were found in his pocket. Johnson allegedly made a statement that Coomer had been selling drugs out of the house. All six were booked into the Scott County Security Center in downtown Scottsburg. Coomer was ordered held for 72 hours. Chandler and Rose were each charged with visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Bench trials for them were scheduled May 2, and their bail was set at $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash. Gardner and Noble have one count each of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance. Bail in each case was set at $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash, although Noble was the object of a petition for detainer because the incident violated his parole in a March, 2016, criminal case. He is currently being held without bail for a period of 15 days. Gardner has a trial date of May 2, while Noble’s case is set for trial on May 16. Johnson has a Level 6 felony of maintaining a common nuisance. His jury trial is also set presently for May 2, and bail is $25,000 by corporate surety or $2,500 cash. A request by him for a bail review hearing was noted by the court. That hearing is scheduled for March 21. Coomer was charged on February 16 with two counts of dealing in heroin within 500 feet of a public park, one offense allegedly occurring January 24 and the second on February 11. Each is a Level 4 felony. He also faces dealing in meth, also a Level 4 felony; Level 6 felony possession of heroin; level 6 felony possession of meth; Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe; and Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. Coomer’s initial jury trial date is May 15, and his bail is set at $25,000 by corporate surety or $5,000 in cash. In each case, a public defender was appointed.