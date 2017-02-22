The “weight” of an arrest over an alleged death threat and a firearm possession will be heavier than normal because of the supposed suspect’s past criminal history. Deputy Joe Johnson was dispatched to a Smith Road residence on Monday, February 13, after a woman called 9-1-1 to report she had been threatened by her estranged husband. When the officer arrived at the Lexington area address, he said a man was sitting in a pickup truck in the driveway. That man was identified as Harvey A. Swiger, 49. Deputy Johnson placed Swiger in handcuffs and asked him if he had a gun. Swiger indicated that a weapon could be found in the pickup. Deputy Johnson reported he located a 12 gauge pump-action shotgun and secured the weapon. The officer spoke with Swiger’s estranged wife, who told him that Swiger had come to the residence “…yelling and cursing…” Swiger then allegedly told the woman to “…look into his eyes because she would not see tomorrow,” the probable cause affidavit stated. When checking through court records as he was preparing his affidavit for the Prosecutor’s Office, Deputy Johnson said he learned that Swiger is considered a serious violent felon because of a 1999 conviction for robbery in Trimble County, Ky. Consequently, being an Habitual Offender was added to Swiger’s charges. Such a designation could mean that an additional six to 20 years could be added to his sentence if he is convicted on the Level 4 felony of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Swiger also faces a charge of Level 6 felony intimidation from the February 13 incident. His past criminal history also includes convictions for battery with a deadly weapon and escape, both in 2009; auto theft in 2007; and maintaining a common nuisance in 2005. All of the offenses were committed in Scott County. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Raleigh Campbell requested higher-than-standard bond in the case because Swiger had been out on bond in a pending 2016 criminal matter. Senior Judge Roger Duvall granted the State’s motion, setting Swiger’s bail at $25,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. Swiger appeared for his initial hearing in Scott Circuit Court on Thursday, February 16. After a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for him, Swiger was assigned an initial jury trial date of May 15, and bond was set at $25,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. A public defender was appointed to represent him. An order was also served on Swiger in the courtroom, ordering him to have no contact with his estranged wife.