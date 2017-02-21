On Monday night, January 20, at approximately 11:00 pm, the Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on US 31 near Commiskey Pike which resulted in the death of a Seymour man.



The initial investigation by Trooper Korry Clark indicated that a 2004 Mazda 6 being driven by Robert Robbins, age 27, Seymour, Indiana was traveling northbound on US 31 near Commiskey Pike, approaching a sharp curve near the I-65 overpass. Robbins was unable to navigate the curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, ejecting Robbins from the vehicle. Robbins sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jackson County Coroner Michael Bobb.



The speed of the vehicle and alcoholic beverages are both believed to be contributing factors in the crash. Robbins was also not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The investigation is ongoing.



Trp. Clark was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County EMS, Vernon Township Fire Department, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, and Westside Towing.