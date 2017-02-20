The following are excerpts of interviews with EHS players following their Semi State Championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017:



Junior Rachel Stewart on how she managed to score 24 points, “The whole team created opportunities for me,” Stewart said. “We all played good defense, which led to our offense.”

Stewart on what was going through her head as Covenant Christian cut the EHS lead to two points, “We just had to get together and calm down. They are a good team and we knew they were going to make runs. Our focus was weathering the storm of their runs and answering with a run of our own.”



Stewart on when she thought a trip to the state finals, “I really started to believe this was a possibility after we won sectional,” Stewart said. “We played really good in the championship and I thought, ‘If we keep playing like this, we are going to go all the way.’”





Senior Holly Purlee on winning Semi State and how they were able to do it “It’s pretty awesome to be able to say we are going to state,” Purlee said. “I knew we had the potential all along and all we had to do was play hard and play together.”



Senior Taylor Drury when asked if she ever imagined as a kid hitting two free throws to send her team to the state finals, “I still do that now when I am playing,” she said. “Today it was reality and it’s great.”



Drury on what was going on in her mind as CC trimmed the lead to two, “There was definitely some panic going on,” she said. “Coach calmed us down and we got back into a groove and we settled down and got going again.”



Drury on teammate Veronica Judson’s contribution this season and in the tournament, “Veronica has been great,” Drury said. “What can you say? She knocked down shots and guarded one of their best players and did a terrific job there, too.”



Eastern Head Coach Mike McBride on how he has balanced letting his team enjoy each accomplishment, while also preparing them for another game -- “What we’ve done is focus more on scouting report and less on practice. Practices are quick and repetitive. I think that keeps them pretty enjoyable. We don’t have to spend a lot of time recreating the wheel. We do what we do and so do the other teams and it’s just a matter of who makes the most plays at the end of the game.

“We’ve been pretty loose. We are not going to get tight and worried. We do what we do and we are going to do that for one more game!”



McBride on coaching the 2016-17 Lady Musketeers, “This season has been so enjoyable,” he said. “They are loose and very close. We are proud and humbled. We aren’t going to get ahead of ourselves, because we know how much it means to everyone. We are proud to go out and represent everyone and hopefully we will put a product on the court that they will enjoy watching.”