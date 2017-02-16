By George Browning This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it



Jackson Byrne spent most of his school years in the New Albany-Floyd County School system. That changed, however, when his dad was hired as Assistant Principal at West Washington Junior/Senior High School. Jackson made the move with his dad and looking back it’s a decision he doesn’t regret. He was a member of the West Washington football team that lost just two games in two seasons and won county, conference and a sectional championship. The Senators’ success on the field drew attention from college coaches. Last Wednesday, on National Signing Day, Byrne signed his Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Indiana State University. Jackson said making the move from New Albany to Campbellsburg wasn’t a hard one for him to make. “I am pretty good at adapting to new situations,” he said. “When I first came up here it seemed like they knew what was going on and how to run a football program. I loved it from the first day on. All the guys accepted me and it went from being a second home to a first home.” As for Senators’ on the field accomplishments, Byrne said they were more than he could have hoped for. “The success we had on the football field is really indescribable,” he said. “Past football experiences hadn’t been great for me. Then to move up here and only lose two games in two years was exciting. I had a lot of fun and we got to experience a lot of things and really deepened the bond between players and coaches.” Some of the qualities Byrne loves about West Washington are among the reasons he decided to be a Sycamore. “The coaching staff at Indiana State is great,” Byrne said of the reason he chose ISU. “I asked a few people I know who go there and they love it. I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about it.” Byrne, who is the son of Jeff and Marie Byrne, was also considering the University of Indianapolis, Kentucky Wesleyan, Kansas Wesleyan and St. Francis in Illinois. He plans to major in Exercise Science with a minor in Business Management. He said he couldn’t have gotten the opportunity he has in front of him without the West Washington coaches. “They really worked with me and got me to the point where I am today,” he said. Byrne will enter his first college season with few expectations. Instead he said he will let it all play out and see what happens. “The coaches don’t know any of that, as far as who is and who is not going to play,” he said. “They told me everything is up for grabs, so I am going to go in and do the best I can and go from there.” Before he turns his attention back to football, Byrne has some more things to experience. He is a member of the West Washington basketball team that advanced to semi-state last year. The Senator basketball team is 12-4 (at the time this story was written) and have the potential to make another long run in the tournament this year. Byrne said the football signing hasn’t been a distraction and he feels like he and his teammates are locked in. “We’ve been talking about our goals over the last few weeks and it’s really to just come out and play as hard as we can every night, bring the energy and fight,” he said. “I think we can continue to get better, there is always more room. The biggest thing right now is fine-tuning a few things.” No matter how the basketball season ends up, Byrne is looking forward to his next move and he hopes it’s as good as his move to West Washington was. “It’s pretty exciting to be an in-state guy playing at ISU,” he said. “It’s only two hours from where we live so I get to represent the southern part of the state and plus a lot of people will be able to come and watch.”